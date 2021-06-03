Edgar Wright Adores Leos Carax’s Cannes-Bound ‘Annette’: A Bold, Brilliant, ‘Cinematic Opera’

Wright may be biased because he just finished a documentary about the songwriters behind "Annette," but his praise is still huge.

Director Edgar Wright might be biased for heaping praise upon director Leos Carax’s upcoming “Annette,” because the “Baby Driver” and now “One Night in Soho” filmmaker just recently wrapped a documentary about the Sparks Brothers. They’re the art pop music duo that conceived entirely of “Annette,” from its story to its songs sung by Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, Simon Helberg, and more. But even so, his word is high on Ron and Russell Mael’s musical fantasia that will serve as the opening night film of this year’s Cannes Film Festival (in person this time).

“When I first met Ron & Russell Mael of @sparksofficial for breakfast in 2015, they talked excitedly about a film they had conceived that was hopefully to be directed by Leos Carax,” Edgar Wright said on Twitter on Thursday. “Yesterday, I saw the finished opus. It was just as bold and brilliant as I dreamt it might be.”

He added, “‘Annette’ is a cinematic opera; as wildly ambitious, funny, poignant, tragic & formally bonkers as you would hope the union of Carax and Sparks would be. The cast, Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, Simon Helberg, are all sublime. Can’t wait to see it again.”

“Annette” is going to be a massive cinematic event on the Croisette this year, as it’s the beloved Carax’s first film since “Holy Motors” took the French film festival by storm in 2012, and it’s also kicking off the first Cannes since 2019. The film weaves the story of a provocative stand-up comedian (Adam Driver) and his wife, a world-famous soprano (Marion Cotillard). Together, their glamorous life takes an unexpected turn when their daughter Annette is born, bringing with her a unique gift. The movie is highly anticipated as it was set to play at the Cannes Film Festival last year that, alas, didn’t happen.

“Annette” is scheduled to be released in the United States in limited release on August 6, 2021 prior to streaming on Amazon Prime Video on August 20.

Meanwhile, Wright’s musical “The Sparks Brothers” opens in theaters from Focus Features on June 18. His slick-looking thriller “One Night in Soho,” starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie, also opens from Focus on October 22.

