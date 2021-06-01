IndieWire Celebrates Television’s Best with Tuesday’s Launch of Awards Spotlight

IndieWire is presenting a Emmy Awards season staple, our Awards Spotlight series, beginning today. The video series is presented by Disney+.

IndieWire TV Awards Editor Libby Hill and IndieWire Critic and TV Deputy Editor Ben Travers connected with some of this season’s most exciting talent — as compiled and edited by IndieWire Creative Producer Leo Garcia — to discuss their process and their art as reflected in the 2020-2021 television season.

Featured talent includes Oscar-winner Kate Winslet, who returned to HBO in the limited series “Mare of Easttown” a decade after her Emmy success in “Mildred Pierce”; the eponymous Bodega Boys from Showtime’s “Desus & Mero”; John Boyega in Amazon Video’s “Small Axe”; Kathryn Hahn in Disney+’s “WandaVision”; Elisabeth Moss in Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” and Katori Hall for the cultivation and curation of her strip club, stone cold classic, Starz’s “P-Valley.” IndieWire will unveil more than 15 exclusive interviews beginning June 1 and running through the end of the Emmy nomination voting period on June 28.

For the second consecutive year, the filming of Emmy Awards Spotlight took place not within the state-of-the-art PMC studio, but within the comfort of subjects’ homes, as pandemic safety measures remain our top priority. The year in isolation seems to have only made participants more comfortable with the medium, resulting in even more open and honest conversation about the artists and their art.

As things return to a new version of normal, there’s no way to overstate how important popular culture has been in shepherding people through recent months. The 2020-2021 eligibility window was contained wholly within the pandemic life cycle, running from June 1, 2020 through May 31, 2021. And while vaccines are being distributed and herd immunity increasingly doesn’t seem like a complete pipe dream, the industry and the world endeavors on, hoping each day will be a better day. In the meantime, there is TV and there is a lot of it. And it was good.

The list of IndieWire Emmy Season Spotlight participants follows. Stay tuned to experience all of the interviews as they’re rolled out over the coming weeks:

Mark Williams & Sara Hirakawa for Variety

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment” (HBO)

John Boyega, “Small Axe” (Amazon Video)

Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Dr. Orna Guralnik, “Couples Therapy” (Showtime)

Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision” (Disney+)

Katori Hall, “P-Valley” (Starz)

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird” (Showtime)

Anna Konkle, “Pen15” (Hulu)

Thuso Mbedu and Chase Dillon, “The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Video)

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, “Desus & Mero” (Showtime)

Jean Smart, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Sebastian Stan, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” (Disney+)

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Justin Theroux, “The Mosquito Coast” (Apple TV+)

Lena Waithe and Naomi Ackie, “Master of None” (Netflix)

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

