‘Fear Street’ Trailer: Netflix Adapts R.L. Stine into the Summer’s Goriest Horror Trilogy

Three movies. Three weeks. Netflix is hoping to have the horror movie event of the summer movie season.

Netflix’s “Fear Street” teaser stirred up buzz in May for two reasons: It revealed all three movies in the trilogy would roll out over three consecutive weeks in July, and it confirmed the movies would toughen up R.L. Stine’s PG-friendly books and make them R rated. Now comes the official trailer for the “Fear Street” trilogy, all installments of which are directed by Leigh Janiak.

Netflix’s official synopsis for the “Fear Street” trilogy reads: “In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine’s best selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside’s sinister history.”

“As a filmmaker making ‘Fear Street,’ but also just as a movie lover, I was so excited to pay homage to some of the great eras of horror movies,” Janiak said in a statement accompanying the trailer release. “For 1994, ‘Scream’ stood above all the rest — it’s peak ’90s horror and, I think, one of the most brilliant movies ever made, period. Then for 1978, I got to look at the heyday of slasher films — ‘Friday the 13th,’ ‘Halloween,’ ‘Nightmare on Elm Street.’ For 1666…I found the best inspiration for me lay in the beautiful world made rotten of Terence Malick’s ‘The New World.'”

Added Stine in his own statement, “The thing that ties ‘Fear Street’ to people all over the world is that we all have the same fears. It doesn’t matter what country you’re in, everyone is afraid of the dark, or afraid somebody’s lurking in the closet, or afraid of being in some strange new place they’ve never been before. We all have the same fears.”

Check out the individual release dates, synopses, and casts for each “Fear Street” film below, courtesy of Netflix. The official “Fear Street” trilogy trailer is also embedded below.

FEAR STREET PART 1: 1994 (July 2)

Synopsis: A circle of teenage friends accidentally encounter the ancient evil responsible for a series of brutal murders that have plagued their town for over 300 years. Welcome to Shadyside.

Cast: KIANA MADEIRA, OLIVIA SCOTT WELCH, BENJAMIN FLORES JR., JULIA REHWALD, FRED HECHINGER, ASHLEY ZUKERMAN, MAYA HAWKE, DARRELL BRITT-GIBSON, JORDANA SPIRO, JORDYN DiNATALE

FEAR STREET PART 2: 1978 (July 9)

Synopsis: Shadyside, 1978. School’s out for summer and the activities at Camp Nightwing are about to begin. But when another Shadysider is possessed with the urge to kill, the fun in the sun becomes a gruesome fight for survival.

Cast: SADIE SINK, EMILY RUDD, RYAN SIMPKINS, McCABE SLYE, TED SUTHERLAND, JORDANA SPIRO. GILLIAN JACOBS, KIANA MADEIRA, BENJAMIN FLORES JR., ASHLEY ZUKERMAN, OLIVIA SCOTT WELCH, CHIARA AURELIA, JORDYN DiNATALE

FEAR STREET PART 3: 1666 (July 16)

Synopsis: The origins of Sarah Fier’s curse are finally revealed as history comes full circle on a night that changes the lives of Shadysiders forever.

Cast: KIANA MADEIRA. ASHLEY ZUKERMAN. GILLIAN JACOBS, OLIVIA SCOTT WELCH, BENJAMIN FLORES JR., DARRELL BRITT-GIBSON, SADIE SINK, EMILY RUDD, McCABE SLYE, JULIA REHWALD, FRED HECHINGER, JORDANA SPIRO, ELIZABETH SCOPEL, RANDY HAVENS

