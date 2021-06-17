The 2021-2022 Awards Calendar Returns to Normal

After a year of pandemic delays, the upcoming Oscar season is coming into focus as a return to normal. The Oscars are on March 27, 2022, one month earlier than this year’s delayed Oscars (April 25, 2021) and six weeks later than last year’s (February 9, 2020). The Academy is staying away from both Super Bowl LVI on February 13 as well as the Winter Olympics in Beijing (February 4 through February 20), while leaving plenty of time for Oscar-show planning after the nominations announcement on February 8. And as theaters reopen, with many movies postponed from last year, including rival New York musicals from Jon M. Chu (“In the Heights”) and Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”), the Academy is staying flexible about eligibility requirements.
One thing missing from the upcoming awards lineup: January’s Golden Globes, which has been canceled as the Hollywood Foreign Press institutes long overdue reforms. Looking to fill that gap is a beefed-up Critics Choice Awards (CCA) on January 9, 2022.
Here’s our (constantly updated) list of awards dates to remember:
Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Venice International Film Festival opens
Thursday, September 2, 2021
Telluride Film Festival opens
Thursday, September 9, 2021
Toronto International Film Festival opens
September 24, 2021
New York Film Festival opens
Monday, October 4, 2021
Submissions open for CCA TV categories
Wednesday, October 6, 2021
BFI London Film Festival opens.
Monday, November 15, 2021
Oscar general entry categories submission deadline
Submissions close for CCA TV categories
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
CCA nomination committees begin deliberations
Monday, November 29, 2021
CCA nomination committees render official recommendations
Monday, November 29, 2021
CCA nominating ballots go out to Film Branch members
Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Critics Choice Awards TV nominations announced
Friday, December 3, 2021
Midnight (PT) deadline for final CCA Film ballots
Monday, December 6, 2021
CCA Film nominations announced 9 a.m. PT
Friday, December 10, 2021
Preliminary Oscar voting begins 9 a.m. PT
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Preliminary Oscar voting ends 5 p.m. PT
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Oscar Shortlists Announcement
Friday, December 31, 2021
Oscar eligibility period ends
Thursday, January 6, 2022
Palm Springs International Film Festival launches
Final CCA ballots emailed to all members
Friday, January 7, 2022
CCA deadline for returning final ballots is 9 p.m. (PT)
Sunday, January 9, 2022
The Critics Choice Awards will air live from 7-10pm ET on The CW Network
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
The National Board of Review annual Awards Gala
Saturday, January 15, 2022
Academy Governors Awards
Thursday, January 20, 2022
Sundance Film Festival opens
Thursday, January 27, 2022
Oscar nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT
Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Oscar Nominations Announcement
March 2, 2022
Santa Barbara International Film Festival launches
Monday, March 7, 2022
Oscar Nominees Luncheon
Sunday, March 13, 2022
The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards air on TNT and TBS live from Shrine Exposition Center in LA beginning at 9 p.m. ET
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Final Oscar voting begins 9 a.m. PT
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Final Oscar voting ends 5 p.m. PT
Sunday, March 27, 2022
94th Oscars
