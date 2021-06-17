The 2021-2022 Awards Calendar Returns to Normal

Here's the (constantly updated) full calendar of key awards dates.

After a year of pandemic delays, the upcoming Oscar season is coming into focus as a return to normal. The Oscars are on March 27, 2022, one month earlier than this year’s delayed Oscars (April 25, 2021) and six weeks later than last year’s (February 9, 2020). The Academy is staying away from both Super Bowl LVI on February 13 as well as the Winter Olympics in Beijing (February 4 through February 20), while leaving plenty of time for Oscar-show planning after the nominations announcement on February 8. And as theaters reopen, with many movies postponed from last year, including rival New York musicals from Jon M. Chu (“In the Heights”) and Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”), the Academy is staying flexible about eligibility requirements.

One thing missing from the upcoming awards lineup: January’s Golden Globes, which has been canceled as the Hollywood Foreign Press institutes long overdue reforms. Looking to fill that gap is a beefed-up Critics Choice Awards (CCA) on January 9, 2022.

Here’s our (constantly updated) list of awards dates to remember:

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Venice International Film Festival opens

Thursday, September 2, 2021

Telluride Film Festival opens

Thursday, September 9, 2021

Toronto International Film Festival opens

September 24, 2021

New York Film Festival opens

Monday, October 4, 2021

Submissions open for CCA TV categories

Wednesday, October 6, 2021

BFI London Film Festival opens.

Monday, November 15, 2021

Oscar general entry categories submission deadline

Submissions close for CCA TV categories

Wednesday, November 17, 2021

CCA nomination committees begin deliberations

Monday, November 29, 2021

CCA nomination committees render official recommendations

Monday, November 29, 2021

CCA nominating ballots go out to Film Branch members

Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Critics Choice Awards TV nominations announced

Friday, December 3, 2021

Midnight (PT) deadline for final CCA Film ballots

Monday, December 6, 2021

CCA Film nominations announced 9 a.m. PT

Friday, December 10, 2021

Preliminary Oscar voting begins 9 a.m. PT

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Preliminary Oscar voting ends 5 p.m. PT

Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Oscar Shortlists Announcement

Friday, December 31, 2021

Oscar eligibility period ends

Thursday, January 6, 2022

Palm Springs International Film Festival launches

Final CCA ballots emailed to all members

Friday, January 7, 2022

CCA deadline for returning final ballots is 9 p.m. (PT)

Sunday, January 9, 2022

The Critics Choice Awards will air live from 7-10pm ET on The CW Network

Tuesday, January 11, 2022

The National Board of Review annual Awards Gala

Saturday, January 15, 2022

Academy Governors Awards



Thursday, January 20, 2022

Sundance Film Festival opens

Thursday, January 27, 2022

Oscar nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT

Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT

Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Oscar Nominations Announcement

March 2, 2022

Santa Barbara International Film Festival launches

Monday, March 7, 2022

Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Sunday, March 13, 2022

The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards air on TNT and TBS live from Shrine Exposition Center in LA beginning at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 17, 2022

Final Oscar voting begins 9 a.m. PT

Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Final Oscar voting ends 5 p.m. PT

Sunday, March 27, 2022

94th Oscars

