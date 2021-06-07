‘Fully Realized Humans’ Trailer: Joshua Leonard and Jess Weixler Tackle Parenthood in Festival Hit

The long-time friends and collaborators shot their latest lo-fi charmer in just seven days.

Talk about shooting under the gun. When long-time collaborators and friends Joshua Leonard and Jess Weixler teamed up to make their latest film together, “Fully Realized Humans,” there was one major concern to build their scrappy seven-day shoot around: Weixler was eight months pregnant at the time. Fortunately, the duo wrapped in time and Weixler welcomed her first child just a few weeks later.

Weixler’s pregnancy, of course, plays a major role in the duo’s latest feature, which follows the pair (who also wrote the film together, Leonard directed) as a pair of well-meaning parents-to-be who suddenly realize they might not be totally ready to welcome a bouncing bundle of joy into their lives, at least not as they currently stand.

Intent on shaking off any of their own neuroses (including, of course, the ones driven into them by their own parents; hello, foreshadowing), the pair decide to spend the next month before their baby girl’s birth turning into “fully realized humans.” That involves everything from the mundane (can they finish all the hummus in their fridge before it goes bad?) to the profound (making peace with the fraught parental relationships already in their lives).

Nearly a decade ago, the pair collaborated on “The Lie,” a witty deconstruction of the demands of parenthood. Leonard directed the entirely improvised adaptation of T.C. Boyle’s short story, with Weixler and co-star Mark Webber sharing writing credits. Now, Leonard and Weixler return with “Fully Realized Humans,” a more mature and madcap take on the concepts that drove their first feature, with similarly smart results.

“Fully Realized Humans” also stars a number of recognizable faces and names from the indie space, including Tom Bower, Beth Grant, Michael Chieffo, Janicza Bravo, Erica Chidi Cohen, Zach Shields, Jennifer Lafleur, and Ross Partridge.

The film, which was set for a Tribeca premiere last spring and went on to screen at a number of virtual festivals over the course of the year, will next screen as part of this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, which is screening many of its 2020 selections as part of its 2021 edition. Gravitas Ventures will release the film in theaters and on VOD on Friday, July 30.

Check out the first trailer for “Fully Realized Humans,” available exclusively on IndieWire, below.

