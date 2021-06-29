‘Mad Max’ Fans and More Raise Over $70,000 to Fund Brain Surgery for Injured Furiosa Stunt Woman

Dayna Grant is a stunt double for Charlize Theron, Lucy Lawless, and more.

Fans of stunt woman Dayna Grant have donated over $73,000 and counting to help raise money for surgery after the stunt performer sustained a head injury while on set. As detailed by an official crowdfunding campaign, Grant was “experiencing symptoms of Traumatic Brain Injury” after the injury and was later diagnosed with an “8mm Aneurysm and upper spinal neck injuries.” Surgeons “recommend immediate surgery,” but Grant’s health insurance “confirmed they are unable to cover the surgery.” The campaign’s goal was to raise $60,000, the cost of the private surgery, but that number has been far exceeded.

If the name Dayna Grant does not ring a bell, then you certainly know her work. Grant was Charlize Theron’s stunt double on “Mad Max: Fury Road” and served as a stunt performer on films such as “Wonder Woman 1984,” “The Meg,” “Mulan,” and “Snow White and the Huntsman” (again serving as stunt double for Theron). Grant’s television work includes a long history playing stunt double for Lucy Lawless on series such as “Xena: Warrior Princess,” “Spartacus,” and “Ash vs. Evil Dead,” among other credits. Lawless took to social media to encourage fans to donate to the crowdfunding campaign.

“Help me help our dear friend, Xena Stuntwoman, [Dayna Grant] get emergency brain surgery after head injury on set for an upcoming project,” Lawless wrote. “She has made actresses look cool on horseback and fighting…For every ‘Xena’ fan or ‘Ash vs. Evil Dead’ fan who donates, I will match you dollar for dollar till we get the job done. This woman deserves all the love.”

The crowdfunding website reads: “Dayna is not only a world class stunt woman, but a mother of three (her youngest, Ryder is 7) and a pioneer for the arts within her community. She runs a stunt school based in New Zealand and works with youth. If you know and love Dayna, have enjoyed her work or shared her training/inspirational workshops please help us get her looked after as soon as possible and with the best care. Let’s get Dayna fixed and on the road to recovery as soon as possible.”

Grant took to social media as the donation number grew past its $60,000 original goal to tell her fans that she was “absolutely speechless” over the love and support coming her way. Head over to the official crowdfunding website to donate.

Help me help our dear friend, Xena Stuntwoman, @Daynastunts get emergency brain surgery after head injury on set for an upcoming project. She has made actresses look cool on horseback and fighting on #WonderWoman, #MadMax, SnowWhite, #Xena, #AshvsEvilDead. https://t.co/U8nDont7QK — Lucy Lawless (@RealLucyLawless) June 28, 2021

For every Xena fan or #AshVsEvil Dead fan who donates, I will match you dollar for dollar till we get the job done. This woman deserves all the love. Put #XenaLove on your donation and I’ll match you! https://t.co/hZkXxZor7y — Lucy Lawless (@RealLucyLawless) June 28, 2021

Thankyou to all those beautiful people who are helping get our friend the emergency brain surgery she needs. I will match you dollar for dollar if you put #XenaLove on your donation. So ⁦@Daynastunts⁩ can #FeelTheLove https://t.co/hZkXxZor7y — Lucy Lawless (@RealLucyLawless) June 28, 2021

