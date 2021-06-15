‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Trailer: Lena Headey, Karen Gillan Lead Netflix’s Assassin Action-Thriller

Lena Headey, Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, Carla Gugino, and Paul Giamatti fill out the cast.

Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming summer action tentpole “Gunpowder Milkshake,” starring Karen Gillan. The actress is best known for her role as Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe flicks, plus her performance in two “Jumanji” movies. Gillan plays a third-generation for-hire assassin forced to work in tandem with her estranged mother, played by “Game of Thrones” star Lena Headey.

The women must team up to stop a cycle of violence led by a male-dominated crime syndicate, presided over by the always deliciously nefarious Paul Giamatti. Along the way they encounter a slew of ass-kicking women, played by a veritable embarrassment of riches in Oscar nominee Angela Bassett (“Black Panther”), Michelle Yeoh (“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”), and Carla Gugino (“Sin City”).

Here is one of the film’s previous synopses:

“Sam (Gillan) was only 12 years old when her mother Scarlet (Headey), an elite assassin, was forced to abandon her. Sam was raised by The Firm, the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother’s footsteps and grown into a fierce hit-woman. She uses her “talents” to clean up The Firm’s most dangerous messes. She’s as efficient as she is loyal. But when a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm and protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl — Emily (Chloe Colemaan). With a target on her back, Sam has only one chance to survive: Reunite with her mother and her lethal associates: The Librarians (Bassett, Yeoh and Gugino). These three generations of women must now learn to trust each other, stand up to The Firm and their army of henchmen, and raise hell against those who could take everything from them.”

“Gunpowder Milkshake” was written and directed by Israeli filmmaker Navot Papushado and co-written by Ehud Lavski. This is Papushado’s third feature and his first English-language film. His 2013 feature “Big Bad Wolves” earned the director two Israeli Academy Award nominations, one for Best Director and one for Best Screenplay.

Netflix will release “Gunpowder Milkshake” via streaming on July 14. Check out the action-packed trailer below (via an IGN exclusive).

Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett and Paul Giamatti star in a new trailer for ‘GUNPOWDER MILKSHAKE’. The film releases in select theaters and on Netflix on July 14. pic.twitter.com/A6hbCPP4nt — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 15, 2021

