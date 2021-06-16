Gwyneth Paltrow Has One Scene in Her Career She Can Still Watch: Margot Tenenbaum and the Bus

Paltrow's father, the late producer Bruce Paltrow, was on set the day she filmed the memorable "Royal Tenenbaums" scene.

Gwyneth Paltrow does not like watching her own performances, but she does love watching Margot Tenenbaum walk off a green-and-white bus in slow motion as Nico’s “These Days” plays. It’s one of the most famous moments in Wes Anderson’s “The Royal Tenenbaums” and filming it holds a place close to Paltrow’s heart. The actress joined her “Tenenbaums” director Anderson and co-stars Alec Baldwin, Owen Wilson, Luke Wilson, and Anjelica Huston this week at the Tribeca Festival to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film. The conversation led to Paltrow admitting Margot’s bus exit is perhaps the only scene in her career that she can stand to watch.

“My dad was there, and it was this very special day,” Paltrow said (via Entertainment Weekly). “I really hate, hate seeing myself in a movie ever. That’s kind of like the only scene that I can watch of myself, like of my whole career.”

Paltrow was coming off an Oscar win for “Shakespeare in Love,” and also “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” when “The Royal Tenenbaums” came her way. In recent years, the actress has stepped away from Hollywood to focus on her Goop company. Paltrow’s recent acting credits include her Marvel character Pepper Potts and a supporting role on the Netflix series “The Politician.”

“I sort of felt like, ‘Well, now who am I supposed to be?’ Like, what am I driving towards,” Paltrow told “Good Morning America” last December about her semi-acting retirement. “[Being an actor is] so transitory, you’re always all over. It’s hard to plant roots. I’m such a homebody, you know me, I like to be with my old friends and cook and squeeze my kids. Like, I don’t want to be alone in a hotel room in Budapest for six weeks…it’s just not who I am.”

Another standout moment from “The Royal Tenenbaums” reunion was when Owen Wilson and Luke Wilson shouted out their brother, Andrew Wilson, for also making an appearance in the film. Owen wrote the “Tenenbaums” script with Anderson and had a supporting role, while Luke played one of the central characters, Richie Tenenbaum. Andrew plays the farmer who accidentally cuts off Margot’s finger. Anderson also used Andrew’s hand as a stand-in for Ben Stiller’s hand during a close-up shot of a BB gun pellet stuck in Stiller’s character’s skin.

“That’s Andrew’s hand because in real life he has a BB in his hand from where he got shot by me or Luke,” Owen said. “I don’t remember, but I think it was me. It’s still there!”

“Even today that copper is melting into his bloodstream,” Luke added.

