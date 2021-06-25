‘Halloween Kills’ Full Trailer: Michael Myers Is Back for Another Serial Killer Bloodbath

Jamie Lee Curtis returns as Laurie Strode in what looks like the grisliest "Halloween" yet.

David Gordon Green promised horror fans that “Halloween Kills” would be coming out in 2021 with or without a vaccine, and the grisly official trailer for the sequel will make everyone extra appreciative there’s a vaccine. The next installment in the “Halloween” franchise looks like the kind of brutal and unrelenting horror tentpole that will kill in theaters with a big crowd.

“Halloween Kills” is the sequel to Green’s 2018 “Halloween,” which opened to $76.2 million (the highest opening in the horror franchise’s history) and ended its run with $159 million in the U.S. and $255 million globally. Green directed his “Halloween” reboot on a $10 million budget, making the film hugely profitable for Universal. Most importantly, the film got critics and fans back on the franchise’s good side after a series of poorly received sequels. “Halloween Kills” re-teams Green with Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, and Andi Matichak.

The official “Halloween Kills” synopsis from Universal reads: “Minutes after Laurie Strode (Curtis), her daughter Karen (Greer), and granddaughter Allyson (Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie’s basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster.”

“The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael’s first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all,” the synopsis concludes.

In an interview with IndieWire last summer, original “Halloween” director John Carpenter (who scored this new movie) had this to say of the sequel: “The movie is something else. It’s fun, intense and brutal, a slasher movie times one hundred, big time. It’s huge. I’ve never seen anything like this: the kill count!”

“Halloween Kills” opens in theaters October 15. Watch the official trailer below.

