Harvey Keitel Says the ‘Story Is Not Over’ on Working Again with Quentin Tarantino

"The story is not over because what we did when we met can't be over," Keitel said of Tarantino, for whom he hasn't appeared onscreen since "Pulp Fiction."

The last we heard from Harvey Keitel in a Quentin Tarantino movie was as the disembodied voice of the OSS Commander in “Inglourious Basterds.” But the last we saw of him in a Tarantino movie was, over 25 years ago, in “Pulp Fiction” as Winston Wolfe. It may come as a surprise that one of Tarantino’s seemingly most iconic collaborators has actually only starred in a handful of his films, including Tarantino’s feature directing debut “Reservoir Dogs.”

In a recent interview with Insider, the question came up as to why Keitel hasn’t worked with Tarantino again. He said that the answer lies “not on my part,” but instead on Tarantino’s.

“I’m telling you this story is not over,” he said, adding upon being asked about Tarantino, “I’m silent right now but the story is not over.”

Keitel went on to say, “The story is not over because what we did when we met can’t be over. It just can’t be over in my mind and in my heart. Even if we never work together again we’ll always be working together in my own mind and heart.”

He also went on to praise Tarantino’s last movie, the 2019 love letter to 1960s Los Angeles “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” “I want to add that what Quentin did in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ with the story of Sharon Tate,” he said. “That part of the story was one of the most powerful love stories I have ever witnessed in my life. That’s the guy I know.”

Keitel stars as Larry Dimmick in Tarantino’s “Reservoir Dogs,” a movie the director brought up earlier this weekend while paying a visit to “Real Time with Bill Maher.” The question came up about what Tarantino intends to be his 10th and final film before retirement, and the director admitted he’d considered bowing out with a reboot of his 1992 directorial debut.

“That’s kind of a ‘capture time in a moment’ kind of thing,” Tarantino said, while cautioning, “I won’t do it, internet. But I considered it.”

