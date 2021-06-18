‘How It Ends’ Trailer: Pandemic-Shot Sundance Hit to Premiere This Summer

Zoe Lister-Jones and Daryl Wein’s latest feature will hit theaters and VOD in July.

“How It Ends,” the feel-good take on the end of human civilization, is nearly here. MGM has now released the first trailer for the film, which earned critical praise at Sundance earlier in the year.

The film’s synopsis reads: “In this feel good apocalyptic comedy, freewheeling Liza (Zoe Lister-Jones) scores an invite to one last wild party before the world ends. But making it there won’t be easy, after her car is stolen, and the clock is ticking on her plan to tie up loose ends with friends and family. Accompanied by her younger self (Cailee Spaeny), Liza embarks on a hilarious journey across Los Angeles, running into an eclectic cast of characters.”

“How It Ends” will be available on demand everywhere and in select theaters on July 20.

The film is written, produced, and directed by Daryl Wein and Lister-Jones. Lister-Jones and Spaeny star alongside Olivia Wilde, Fred Armisen, Whitney Cummings, Charlie Day, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Helen Hunt, Nick Kroll, Lamorne Morris, Bradley Whitford, Colin Hanks, Tawny Newsome, Finn Wolfhard, Logan Marshall Green, Bobby Lee, Glenn Howerton, Ayo Edebiri, Sharon Van Etten, Paul W. Downs, Raymond Cham Jr., Angelique Cabral, Rob Huebel, Paul Scheer, and Pauly Shore.

“How It Ends” received strong reviews from critics when it premiered at Sundance, including from IndieWire’s own Kate Erbland, who referred to it as a “sweet and strangely hopeful vision of the apocalypse” in her grade B+ review in January.

“This is how it ends: An off-screen bang, and one hell of an amiable ramble around a fraying Los Angeles. As the latest in the growing ranks of pandemic-shot movies that are only kinda about the pandemic, Daryl Wein and Zoe Lister-Jones’ ‘How It Ends’ offers the unexpected: Hope,” Erbland wrote in her review. “The pandemic spawned plenty of run-and-gun projects. Many of them chart the circumstances that made them possible, but Wein and Lister-Jones’ winsome spin on a well-trod concept is as fresh and funny as anything inspired by the last few wretched months. Hope, it seems, is always in short supply, and how strange to find it in a film about a world coming to an end. Or, maybe, a beginning.”

Check out the trailer for “How It Ends” below.

