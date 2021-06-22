‘I Think You Should Leave’ Season 2 Trailer: Tim Robinson’s Sketch Comedy Series Returns, Weird as Ever

The sophomore season of Tim Robinson's acclaimed sketch comedy series is almost here.

Netflix debuted one of 2019’s most critically acclaimed comedies in “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson,” and the streaming service’s follow-up is nearly here. Netflix released the trailer for the sophomore season of the comedy show on Tuesday morning, and it’s as filled with all the off-the-wall humor you’ve come to expect.

You can also get a glimpse at a few of Season 2’s guest stars, which include Bob Odenkirk, Brooks Wheelan, Gary Richardson, John Early, Julia Butters, Mike O’Brien, Patti Harrison, Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Richardson, and Tim Heidecker.

Here’s the Season 2 synopsis, per Netflix:

The critically acclaimed and hilariously absurdist sketch comedy series, “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” returns for a second season. Creators and writers Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin bring their distinct comedy style and observational humor to the forefront, continuing to poke fun at life’s most bizarre and mundane situations.

“I Think You Should Leave with Nate Robinson” is created by Robinson (who previously wrote and served as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live”), who also stars in the series. Zach Kanin also serves as creator and writer. Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone (“The Lonely Island”), and Ali Bell for Party Over Here serve as executive producers alongside Alex Bach and Dan Powell for Irony Point.

Season 2 will premiere July 6 on Netflix.

The first season of “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” received positive reviews from critics, including IndieWire’s Ben Travers, who praised the show’s “outrageous creativity and bewildering simplicity” in his grade B+ review of the show in 2019.

Courtesy of Netflix

“Like all sketch series, not every entry is gold, but ‘I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson’ earns bonus points for its self-awareness,” Travers said in his review of Season 1. “Not only does Robinson know how to best share his creative inspirations, but he knows when to cut himself off. The first season can be consumed in an hour and 40 minutes, making it a reasonable length for a feature film and an ideal timeframe for short-form comedy. ‘I Think You Should Leave’ won’t be for everyone, but it’s going to be a few subscribers’ new favorite show.”

Robinson has appeared in a handful of other notable streaming projects in recent years. He voiced characters in the animated “Star Trek: Lower Decks” and “Solar Opposites” recently and also had a role in HBO Max’s “An American Pickle.” He also appeared in four episodes of the Disney Channel’s animated “Big City Greens” show.

Check out the trailer for “I Think You Should Leave” Season 2 below:

