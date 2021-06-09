‘Invasion’ First Trailer: Sam Neill and More Brace for an Alien Takeover in Apple TV+ Series

Simon Kinberg and David Weil are headed to Apple TV+ with “Invasion,” an original science-fiction drama that is slated to premiere on Apple TV+ on October 22, 2021. The streaming service unveiled the teaser trailer for the upcoming show on Wednesday. Per Apple, “Invasion,” which is set across multiple continents, follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. The series stars Shamier Anderson (“Bruised,” “Awake”), Golshifteh Farahani (“Extraction,” “Paterson,” “Body of Lies”), Sam Neill (“Jurassic World: Dominion,” “Peaky Blinders”), Firas Nassar (“Fauda”), and Shioli Kutsuna (“Deadpool 2,” “The Outsider”).

“Invasion” is written and executive produced by Kinberg and Weil. In addition to directing, Verbruggen serves as executive producer. Audrey Chon (“The Twilight Zone”), Amy Kaufman (“When They See Us”), and Elisa Ellis serve as executive producers alongside Andrew Baldwin (“The Outsider”), who also writes. Katie O’Connell Marsh (“Narcos,” “Hannibal”) serves as executive producer for Boat Rocker Studios.

“Invasion” is part of Apple’s efforts to bulk up its sci-fi offerings for the company’s streaming service. Apple TV+ is home to “See,” a Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard-led series that will be returning for a second season in the future, as well as “Amazing Stories,” an anthology series that was executive produced by Steven Spielberg and premiered in March 2020.

“Invasion” is the latest in a string of high-profile television shows for Kinberg. He served as creator, writer, and executive producer on Paramount+’s “The Twilight Zone,” which was canceled after two seasons earlier this year. Kinberg previously executive produced FX’s “Legion” and Disney’s “Star Wars Rebels,” the latter of which he also co-created. On the film side, Kinberg served as a producer on recent X-Men films such as “The New Mutants,” “Dark Phoenix,” and “Deadpool 2.”

As for Weil, he recently served as an executive producer on Amazon Prime Video’s “Hunters” and “Solos,” the latter of which he created.

Apple TV+ is preparing to roll out a handful of other notable television shows, including “Physical,” a Rose Byrne-led dark comedy series that will premiere on June 18, as well as the sophomore season of hit comedy “Ted Lasso,” which will premiere on July 23.

Check out the teaser trailer for “Invasion” below.