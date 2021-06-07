Jason Statham in ‘Wrath of Man’ Beats ‘Spiral’ on VOD, Proving Franchises Don’t Always Win

"Spiral" did better at the box office, but that franchise couldn't knock "Wrath of Man" from the top spot on the VOD charts.

In a week of mostly static VOD charts, something peculiar happened: “Spiral: From the Book of Saw,” the only major new premium VOD release, failed to dislodge “Wrath of Man” from its top overall position.

Both are genre thrillers, each released for $19.99 after their third weekend in theaters. “Spiral” is the more recent, has a 40 percent higher theatrical gross ($21.8 million to $15.6 million), and is part of a lucrative and long-running franchise. However, it’s “Wrath” that was #1 at three of the four lists below (#2 at Apple/iTunes), while “Spiral” lagged at #2 in the two charts that track by revenues and lower (#4 and #6) at Apple/iTunes and Google TV, both of which chart by number of rentals.

Why? “Wrath” had a much better Cinemascore (A-, excellent for a routine crime drama), while the B- for “Spiral” was at the lower end for the franchise. “Wrath” has a proven action star in Statham at a time when a known star can create impulse buys. “Wrath” makes no claims for originality, but its sustained dominance suggests that films that not part of series or sequels can gain a footing.

“The Courier,” a Cold War spy thriller in the le Carre vein starring Benedict Cumberbatch, is now is available for $5.99. It sits at #1 at Apple/iTunes and #10 at FandangoNow and Vudu, despite its lower price. After a successful PVOD run, “Tom & Jerry” also reduced its price and placed on the bottom half of on all four charts. Among the few fresh entries are “Edge of the World” starring Jonathan Rhys Myers and Dominic Monaghan. Available at $6.99, took seventh place at Apple/iTunes.

Netflix, after multiple weeks of originals leading its chart, saw Freestyle theatrical release “2 Hearts,” released theatrically early in the reopening phase last October (grossing $1.3) take top position. The faith-based, based-on-a-true-story romance stars Radha Mitchell.

Also opening strong is Netflix’s Spanish-language original “Xtreme.” It sounds familiar enough — average guy seeks revenge after his father and son are murdered — and it is at #4.

Apple TV/ITunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions, irrespective of revenue accrued. These are the listings for Monday, June 7.

Apple TV/iTunes

1. The Courier (Roadside Attractions) – $5.99

2. Wrath of Man (United Artists) – $19.99

3. A Quiet Place (Paramount) – $2.99

4. The Dry (IFC) – $6.99

5. The Marksman (Open Road) – $19.99

6. Spiral (Lionsgate) – $19.99

7. Edge of the World (Goldwyn) – $6.99

8. Tom & Jerry (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

9. Minari (A24) – $5.99

10. Chaos Walking (Lionsgate) – $5.99

Google Play

1. Wrath of Man (United Artists) – $19.99

2. A Quiet Place (Paramount) – $2.99

3. The Marksman (Open Road) – $5.99

4. Spiral: From the Book of Saul (Lionsgate) – $19.99

5. Godzilla vs. Kong (Warner Bros.) – $29.99

6. Four Good Days (Vertical) – $6.99

7. Tom & Jerry (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

8. Nobody (Universal) – $19.99

9. Monster Hunter (Sony) – $2.99

10. Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney) – $19.99

FandangoNow and Vudu rank by revenue earned, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. These listings cover June 1-6.

FandangoNOW

1. Wrath of Man (United Artists) – $19.99

2. Spiral: From the Book of Saw (Lionsgate) – $19.99

3. Godzilla vs. Kong (Warner Bros.) – $29.99

4. The Unholy (Sony) – $19.99

5. Nobody (Universal) – $19.99

6. The Marksman (Open Road) – $5.99

7. Profile (Focus) – $19.99

8. Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney) – $29.99

9. Tom & Jerry (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

10. The Courier (Roadside Attractions) – $5.99

Vudu

1. Wrath of Man (United Artists) – $19.99

2. Spiral: From the Book of Saw (Lionsgate) – $19.99

3. Godzilla vs. Kong (Warner Bros.) – $29.99

4. The Unholy (Sony) – $19.99

5. The Marksman (Open Road) – $5.99

6. Tom & Jerry (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

7. Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney) – $29.99

8. A Quiet Place (Paramount) – $2.99

9. Four Good Days (Vertical) – $6.99

10. The Courier (Roadside Attractions) – $5.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking as of Monday, June 7; originals include both Netflix-produced and -acquired titles

1. 2 Hearts (2020 theatrical release)

2. Home (2015 animated theatrical release)

3. Dog Gone Trouble (2021 Netflix animated original)

4. Xtreme (2021 Netflix original)

5. Army of the Dead (2021 Netflix original)

6. Monsters vs. Aliens (2009 theatrical release)

7. The Interpreter (2005 theatrical release)

8. The Mitchells vs the Machines (2021 Netflix original)

9. Blue Miracle (2021 Netflix original)

10. Flipped (2010 theatrical release)

