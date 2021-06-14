Jordana Brewster Eyes All-Female ‘Fast & Furious’ Spinoff, Admits Dislike of Fourth Movie

Brewster has her "fingers crossed" that an all-female "Fast & Furious" movie gets made.

Vin Diesel promised in 2019 that a “female protagonist driven spin-off” of the “Fast & Furious” franchise was on the way, and Jordana Brewster remains eager for one two years later. During a SiriusXM Town Hall to promote the upcoming release of “F9,” the actress behind Mia Toretto said “it would be awesome” to have an all-female “Fast & Furious” movie, adding, “I’ve heard those rumors. Yeah, I think that would be incredible.”

“Think about all the people we could bring back,” Brewster said. “Right. We could bring back Eva Mendes, who’d be incredible to work with. There’s Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, really throw in Nathalie [Emmanuel], me, and Michelle [Rodriguez]. It would be really, really cool. So, I can’t speak to the discussions, but I, I think it would be awesome. So fingers crossed.”

Brewster also spoke to Collider ahead of the “F9” release about the one installment of the franchise that she does not look back on “super fondly.” That would be 2009’s “Fast & Furious,” the fourth movie in the series. When asked which “Fast” movies she re-watches, the actress responded, “I’ve seen 5 again, I’ve seen 1 again, I haven’t rewatched 4, but to me it’s very grey. It’s set in LA, Paul’s in a suit, I’m in this red dress and I have bangs and I’m just very sad and pissed off at him. I just feel like I don’t remember that one super fondly. It’s 5 that sticks out for me, 9’s gonna stick out now because 9’s really, really good and I get a little more action. I love being part of the action. I don’t just like being a talking head, talking with the boys. It’s fun to get in there and get dirty.”

During her recent re-watch of the original “Fast and Furious” movie, Brewster said she was proud of how grounded she kept the character of Mia and how she leaned into her toughness. The fourth movie remains a low point for the actress because she lost that element of Mia.

“I think I lost that as the franchise evolved, and I was kind of prissy in 4 and then back to really knowing what I want in 5 and I tried to retain that in 9 because it’s really important to me that Mia’s very centered and grounded, and I lost sight of that in 4,” Brewster said. “But also, it was [a] reintroduction to everyone.”

“F9” opens in theaters nationwide June 25.

