Kaley Cuoco Got Through ‘Flight Attendant’ Sex Scene with Help from ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Michiel Huisman

In the first episode of HBO Max’s popular series “The Flight Attendant,” Kaley Cuoco’s title character Cassie falls hard for a passenger (played by “Game of Thrones” star Michiel Huisman), gets wasted, has sex with him, and then wakes up the next morning not sure why he’s dead next to her in bed.

Cuoco, the former “Big Bang Theory” star and now an Emmy contender for “The Flight Attendant,” also produced the show. And as she revealed during a recent Hollywood Reporter roundtable, she was nervous to embark on what would be her first actual onscreen sex scene. But luckily, as the star revealed, she had help from Huisman, who is no stranger to baring it all after three seasons starring often-naked on “Game of Thrones” as Daario Naharis.

“I had never done any sort of sex scene ever, and I had one in ‘Flight Attendant’ with Michiel. He’d been in ‘Game of Thrones,’ so he’d done all these scenes, and I just had no idea,” she said on the roundtable, where she was joined by Cristin Milioti, Jean Smart, Lena Waithe, Holly Hunter, and Aidy Bryant.

“When they called ‘cut,’ I’d be hovering over him like I was on a toilet. I’m like, ‘I’m not touching anything, I’m not looking at anything.’ I didn’t know what to do. He was like, ‘You’re acting so weird, you’re making this way weirder than it needs to be.’ But I was totally out of my element.”

“The Flight Attendant” will return for a second season, which will find Cassie grappling with her newfound sobriety, next year. The show has already lined up exciting new projects for Cuoco, including starring as Doris Day on an upcoming Warner Bros. limited series about the iconic actress. Cuoco’s interest in a Doris Day biographical series was first revealed by the actress in a Variety profile on the heels of her surprise Globe nomination earlier this year for “The Flight Attendant.”

“I’m going to keep going up, and there’s nothing stopping me now. And I feel there’s a lot more on the horizon, because I think my career just started,” she said.

