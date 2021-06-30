‘Kill Bill Vol. 3’ Would Star Maya Hawke as The Bride’s Daughter and Maybe Bring Back Elle Driver

Quentin Tarantino said it "would be fucking exciting" to see Uma Thurman and daughter Maya Hawke together.

Quentin Tarantino only has one movie left to make before his planned retirement from feature filmmaking. While the director flirted in several 2019 interviews with the idea of making his long-discussed “Kill Bill Vol. 3,” it now seems unlikely he’ll follow through, as he wants his tenth and final movie to be “an epilogue” to his career. And yet, Tarantino remains excited by what a potential “Kill Bill Vol. 3” would have in store. While visiting “The Joe Rogan Experience” this week to promote his “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” novel, Tarantino confirmed a bit of casting he would do if “Kill Bill Vol. 3” moved forward.

“I think it’s just revisiting the characters twenty years later and just imagining the Bride and her daughter, Bebe, having 20 years of peace, and then that peace is shattered,” Tarantino said. “And now The Bride and Bebe are on the run and just the idea of being able to cast Uma [Thurman] and cast her daughter Maya [Hawke] in the thing would be fucking exciting.”

Tarantino’s has long stated that his plan for a potential “Kill Bill Vol. 3” would be for the daughter of Vivica A. Fox’s character, Vernita Green, to set out to avenge her mother’s death by killing Uma Thurman’s The Bride. Fox has pitched Zendaya to play the role of the daughter. But it’s not just Vernita’s daughter who seeks revenge.

“Elle Driver is still out there, Sophie Fatale got her arm cut off, but she’s still out there,” Tarantino told Rogan, hinting that Daryl Hannah and Julie Dreyfus could return as well. “They all got Bill’s money. Actually, Gogo had a twin sister Shiaki and so her twin sister could show up.”

Bringing in Hawke to play The Bride’s daughter is a natural move, considering Hawke is Thurman’s daughter in real life and is enjoying her own budding acting career. Tarantino and Hawke already have established a working relationship, as the actress had a small supporting role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

“I grew up around Quentin and around those movies,” Hawke told Entertainment Tonight in 2019. “They meant a lot to me and the story of my family and my growing up, so it’s wonderful to add my own little piece to the puzzle. It was wonderful to follow [in my mother’s] footsteps, just for a second, in that way and relate to her and experience some of what she experienced and it was wonderful.”

Hawke continued, “[Quentin’s] really supportive and enthusiastic about making the best movie possible,” she said of the director. “And, you know, when he gives you notes and ideas … he’s so excited and driven because he really wants it to be the best and he knows what’s going to be the best. And so it’s just thrilling and intoxicating to be directed by him.”

