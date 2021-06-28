Laurence Fishburne Was Never Told Why ‘Matrix 4’ Left Him Out: ‘You Have to Ask Lana Wachowski’

Fishburne said "it doesn't get old" constantly being asked about "The Matrix 4" despite not starring in it.

Laurence Fishburne is at peace with all the questions he’s getting about “The Matrix 4,” despite the fact he was never invited to join the next installment of the iconic action franchise. Fishburne starred as Morpheus in the original “Matrix” trilogy. The actor’s co-stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are reprising their roles of Neo and Trinity in “The Matrix 4,” while supporting actors such as Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson are also returning. Why not Fishburne? The actor has zero idea.

Fisburne recently told Collider when asked if he’s getting tired of being asked “Matrix 4” questions, “It would make sense that people would ask me that, so it doesn’t get old. I am not in the next ‘Matrix’ movie, and you’d have to ask Lana Wachowski why, because I don’t have an answer for that.”

Fans expect the whereabouts of Morpheus to somehow factor into the plot of “The Matrix 4.” Rumors have circulated for months that new cast member and “Watchmen” Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is playing a younger iteration of Morpheus, but Keanu Reeves threw such speculation a curveball when he said “The Matrix 4” plot would not be going back into the past whatsoever.

Fishburne first revealed to Vulture last August that he was not invited back to play Morpheus in the new sequel. Fishburne added at the time, “Maybe that will make me write another play. I’m looking for the blessing in that. I wish them well. I hope it’s great.” The actor then doubled down on his well wishes for “The Matrix 4” later that month in a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight. Even if “The Matrix 4” is bringing Morpheus back via Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Fishburne said he’s gotten no warning and added, “I have no clue. I haven’t read anything.

“I have not been asked to join them, which is fine,” Fishburne said. “I am hopeful that it will be wonderful and it will satisfy audiences and that people will love it.”

Despite missing out on “The Matrix 4,” Fishburne is keeping his franchise work going by rejoining Reeves for the upcoming “John Wick 4.” That sequel is now in production. “The Matrix 4” is scheduled to open in theaters and stream on HBO Max beginning December 22.

