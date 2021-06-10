‘Lord of the Rings’ Anime Feature Will Depict Bloody Saga of ‘The War of the Rohirrim’

Veteran anime filmmaker Kenji Kamiyama will explore the bloody saga behind Helm’s Deep, first seen in "The Two Towers."

Twenty years after delivering Peter Jackson’s mega Oscar-winning “Lord of the Rings” trilogy based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s beloved book series, New Line Cinema is re-teaming with Warner Bros. Animation for an original anime feature building off Tolkien’s universe.

Veteran anime filmmaker Kenji Kamiyama (the “Blade Runner: Black Lotus” and “Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex” TV series) will take fans on a journey into a legendary battle that shaped Middle-earth, and set the stage for the epic events seen in the original film trilogy.

“The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim,” as it’s called, explores and expands upon the untold story behind the fortress of Helm’s Deep seen in “The Two Towers,” plunging into the life and bloody times of one of Middle-earth’s mightiest figures: Helm Hammerhand, the King of Rohan.

This standalone feature is being produced by Joseph Chou (“Blade Runner: Black Lotus” TV series), with Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews (“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance”) writing the script. Oscar winner Philippa Boyens, from the screenwriting team behind “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” trilogies, is serving as a consultant.

Related Amazon Boss Justifies 'Lord of the Rings' $465 Million Budget: 'Huge World-Building' Required

Soviet Union's Lost 'Lord of the Rings' Movie Rediscovered After 30 Years and Released for Free Related How to Watch and Livestream the Tokyo Summer Olympics

'Bridgerton' Season 2: Everything You Need to Know About the Netflix Hit

“All of us at New Line feel a deep affinity for the extraordinary world J.R.R. Tolkien created, so the opportunity to dive back into Middle-earth with the team at Warner Bros. Animation is a dream come true,” said Warner Bros. and New Line in a statement. “Fans know Helm’s Deep as the stage for one of the greatest battles ever put to film and, with many of the same creative visionaries involved and the brilliant Kenji Kamiyama at the helm, we couldn’t be more excited to deliver a fresh vision of its history that will invite global audiences to experience the rich, complex saga of Middle-earth in a thrilling new way.”

“This will be yet another epic portrayal of J.R.R. Tolkien’s world that has never been told before. We’re honored to partner with much of the incredible talent behind both film trilogies, along with new creative luminaries to tell this story,” said Sam Register, Warner Bros. president of animation. “And so it begins.”

The project is being fast-tracked for theatrical, with animation work at Sola Entertainment and voice casting now underway. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

New Line Cinema’s “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” trilogies represent the most awarded film series in history with the highest number of Academy Award wins and nominations including 11 Oscars for “The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King,” tying the record for a single film.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.