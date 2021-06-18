Los Angeles Lakers-Inspired Workplace Comedy Set at Netflix

Mindy Kaling will executive produce the untitled workplace comedy series for Netflix.

The Los Angeles Lakers might have been eliminated from the playoffs earlier this month, but there’s a new bit of good news for fans of the basketball team: Netflix has ordered a 10 episode workplace comedy series about the 17-time NBA champions on Friday. That’s a solid consolation prize, right?

Netflix announced the that the straight-to-series order is inspired by the “front office” of the Los Angeles Lakers. The streaming service’s logline for the still-untitled series reads: The series is inspired by the personal and professional dynamic between the family owners and front office team that together run one of the most iconic franchises in all of sports: the Los Angeles Lakers. The workplace comedy follows fictional team governor Eliza Reed as she navigates NBA ownership and family drama with her best friend by her side.

The Netflix series hails from a slew of talented television comedy veterans. Elaine Ko (“Modern Family”) will serve as showrunner, writer, and executive producer for the project, while Mindy Kaling (“The Mindy Project,” “The Office,” “Never Have I Ever”), and Howard Klein (“The Mindy Project,” “The Office”) will also serve as executive producers. Lakers president Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis, the team’s executive director, will also serve as executive producers on the series, which will be produced by Jordan Rambis. Mindy Kaling’s Kaling International will serve as the studio in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Kaling is under an overall deal.



A release date and casting details for the project were not provided by Netflix.

Netflix’s upcoming Lakers series is one of several television projects in the work about the basketball team. HBO ordered an untitled 1980s drama about the Lakers in 2019 and work on that project appears to be steadily progressing; reports surfaced in March that Adrien Brody, who starred in films such “The Pianist,” “The Thin Red Line,” and “The Village,” will portray legendary Los Angeles Lakers coach Pat Riley in the HBO series. Additional stars in the HBO series include Jason Clarke, John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Solomon Hughes, Molly Gordon, DeVaughn Nixon, Rob Morgan, Spencer Garrett, Kirk Bovill, and Delante Desouza as shooting guard Michael Cooper.

A Lakers-focused docuseries is also in the works at Hulu.

