Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz Set ‘The Lobster’ Reunion with Todd Solondz’s Twist on Oedipus

Todd Solondz returns after "Wiener-Dog" for his "first movie with a plot."

“The Lobster” stars Colin Farrell and Rachel Weisz are reuniting to lead the cast for the new film from “Welcome to the Dollhouse” and “Happiness” writer-director Todd Solondz. The project is titled “Love Child” and will be produced by Christine Vachon through her Killer Films banner and David Hinojosa on behalf of 2AM. Madriver International is overseeing international sales and bringing the title to the Cannes Virtual Market, while Cinetic Media and CAA Media Finance are handling financing and domestic rights along with WME.

“Love Child” is a dark comedy that is being billed by the sales team as “a dark and hilarious twist on the classical Oedipal story.” The official logline for the project reads: “‘Love Child’ follows a precocious kid who schemes to rid himself of his brutish dad so he can have his mom all to himself. Things go awry when a handsome stranger appears.”

“This is my first movie with a plot and my first movie taking place in Texas,” Solondz said in a statement. “It’s fun and it’s sexy and it’s shaped by the Hollywood movies that made me want to become a filmmaker. I’ve loved Rachel and Colin’s work forever, and am so honored to be able to excite their passion for serious and unexpected work as well.”

Related Ava DuVernay, Gal Gadot, Sandra Oh Among Additional Presenters at Golden Globes

Colin Farrell's Penguin Transformation Confused Jeffrey Wright on 'The Batman' Set Related The 35 Best LGBTQ Movies of the 21st Century

50 Essential United Artists Movies Amazon Will Own in MGM Deal

Solondz’s last feature directorial effort was the 2016 release “Wiener-Dog.” That movie world premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it was picked up for distribution by Amazon Studios. “Wiener-Dog” earned positive reviews and featured an ensemble cast that includes Ellen Burstyn, Kieran Culkin, Julie Delpy, Danny DeVito, Greta Gerwig, Tracy Letts, and Zosia Mamet. The film served as a spin-off of Solondz’s 1995 film “Welcome to the Dollhouse.”

Both Weisz and Farrell have comic book tentpoles in the pipeline ahead of “Love Child,” with Weisz’s MCU entry “Black Widow” set for release on July 9 and Farrell’s DC Comics movie “The Batman” opening in theaters on March 4, 2022. Farrell will also be heading to the Cannes Film Festival next month as a star of “After Yang,” the latest directorial effort from “Columbus” director Kogonada. “After Yang” will world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section.

Rachel Weisz is represented by WME, Independent Talent Group, Linden Entertainment, and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman. Colin Farrell is represented by CAA, Ilene Feldman Management, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.Todd Solondz is represented by WME and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.