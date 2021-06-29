‘Mandibles’ Trailer: Quentin Dupieux Returns with Wild Comedy About a Giant Domesticated Fly

Magnet Releasing opens the French filmmaker's droll latest movie on July 23.

Quentin Dupieux, also known in some circles by his musical stage name of Mr. Oizo, has a cult following for his deadpan, dry-as-a-bone comedies about oddball corners of humanity. They’ve so far included films like “Rubber,” “Reality,” and most recently “Deerskin.” Now he’s back with “Mandibles,” a droll lowlife comedy about two simple-minded friends who discover a giant fly in the trunk of a car and decide to domesticate it to earn money. Watch the trailer for the film below.

The cast includes Gregoire Ludig, David Marsais, Adele Exarchopoulos (in a reportedly scene-stealing role as a brain-damaged woman who can only speak at screaming volume), India Hair, Romeo Elvis, Coralie Russier, and Bruno Lochet. Dupieux also wrote the film in addition to directing it.

“Mandibles” first premiered at the Venice Film Festival back in September of 2020. This was followed by runs at Sitges Catalonia, Busan, Thessaloniki, and Rotterdam. Here’s more from IndieWire’s review of the film out of Venice:

Between the tail end of the 1990s and the beginning of the 2000s, moviegoers had a high tolerance for pairs of male friends with more breezy optimism than brains. These dopey man-children included Wayne and Garth in “Wayne’s World”, Lloyd and Harry in “Dumb and Dumber”, and two happy-go-lucky doofuses called Bill and Ted, Jules and Vincent in “Pulp Fiction” (a more dangerous species of this genus), and “Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion” as the female alternative. The idiots played by Ashton Kutcher and Seann William Scott in “Dude, Where’s My Car?” killed off the trend in 2000 — temporarily, at least. Now two such dumb chums return in a meandering and often hilarious lowlife comedy written, directed, shot, and edited by Quentin Dupieux, who made last year’s “Deerskin” with Jean Dujardin. “Mandibules” is the French absurdist’s most affable and accessible film to date, but still has his own personal brand of deadpan oddness. It lasts just 77 minutes, as “Deerskin” did, and one of its central characters is a horsefly the size of a Yorkshire Terrier.

Magnet Releasing, the specialty genre arm of Magnolia Pictures, releases “Mandibles” on July 23 in select theaters and on VOD platforms.

