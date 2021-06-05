‘Mare of Easttown’: HBO Chief Says No Conversations on Season 2 Yet

Any decision on a second season would be in series creator Brad Inglesby's hands.

It’s been a week since audiences were shocked by the finale of HBO’s crime drama “Mare of Easttown.” The finale was so popular it caused the HBO Max app to crash for several hours last week. But now the question becomes, “Where does the series go from here?”

According to HBO Chief Casey Bloys, there’s still a lot up in the air even after the series’ creator, Brad Inglesby, signed an overall TV deal with HBO. In an interview with Variety, Bloys said, “If Brad felt like he had a story to tell that felt like it would be at the same level, I think everybody would be open to it. Right now, he doesn’t have that story. Who knows? We’ll have to wait to see if they come up with something they’re dying to tell.”

For Bloys, any decision on a second season would be in Inglesby’s hand. “Usually we take the lead from our creators,” he said. “There’s been no real conversations about what a Season 2 would look like.”

The series was always planned as a one-and-done thing, but as HBO has shown with the likes of “Big Little Lies,” a large enough critical and consumer response might be enough to justify a second season. Conversations about a possible Season 2 started almost immediately after the finale aired.

Winslet told TVLine following the finale that “I would absolutely love to play Mare again. I miss her. I really do. It’s the strangest thing. I feel like I’m in mourning. It was an absolutely wonderful role… There’s something very addictive about Mare, because she’s so outrageous and lovable and brilliant and real, you know? I loved playing her.”

“Mare of Easttown” followed Kate Winslet’s Pennsylvanian detective as she solved a murder. The series received recognition right away but the finale took it to a whole new level. As IndieWire’s Ben Travers said about the finale, “It takes a certain level of audacity to cast out this many misdirects and still believe you can reel in an ending that’s both surprising and satisfying, but gosh darn it, Ingelsby pulls it off.”

