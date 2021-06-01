‘Mare of Easttown’ Season 2: Kate Winslet ‘Would Love’ to Return, but Creator Isn’t Certain Yet

“I miss her. I really do," Winslet says of her "Mare of Easttown" detective character.

Now that “Mare of Easttown” has wrapped up its seven-episode run on HBO, all fans want to know is whether or not the detective drama will return for a second season. HBO billed “Mare” as a limited series, and Kate Winslet and company are competing in the limited series categories at the upcoming Emmys. However, “Big Little Lies” was also pushed as a limited series before it returned for a Season 2. Will “Mare” have a similar fate? The majority of the talent behind “Mare” seem eager to return, but nothing is set in stone at this time.

“I would absolutely love to play Mare again,” Winslet told TVLine following the finale when asked about coming back for Season 2. “I miss her. I really do. It’s the strangest thing. I feel like I’m in mourning. It was an absolutely wonderful role… There’s something very addictive about Mare, because she’s so outrageous and lovable and brilliant and real, you know? I loved playing her.”

Winslet’s co-star, Angourie Rice, isn’t as sold on coming back. The 20-year-old actress, who starred in the series as Mare’s daughter Siobhan, told Harper’s Bazaar that doing a second season “would be like asking for Season 3 of ‘Fleabag.’ It’s perfect the way it ended. And I think the same can be said for ‘Mare of Easttown,’ in that, of course, I will always feel love and attachment to these characters in this world. It’s not even that the end is an ending necessarily. It’s more of a departure from the characters. It’s letting them go. They will be okay without us watching. We know that they’re on the path to healing.”

Craig Zobel, who directed all seven episodes of “Mare of Easttown,” told Insider that he likes “there being kind of an end to a story.” Although he added, “I think that if enough fans are excited about it, I certainly am fascinated by Mare Sheehan, and it would be good if we could see her more.”

“Mare” creator Brad Ingelsby is taking a similar approach, telling The Playlist, “It was always conceived as one season. If I had a great idea, I guess, I would consider it. If I was convinced I could do justice to the characters and the world and also the fans who have embraced the show. So, it’s never say never.”

Ingelsby continued, “I don’t have that idea right now. But if I had an idea that I was convinced could be great and would allow us to spend time with these people, and also be a great mystery and thriller, then I would definitely consider it. I don’t have that idea at the moment, but I would definitely consider it because I love Mare and I love Helen, and the idea that they get to spend time in my living room again would be hilarious to me.”

“Mare of Easttown” is now streaming in its entirety on HBO Max.

