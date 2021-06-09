Of Course Wawa Is Introducing the ‘Mare of Easttown’ Cheesesteak, but Only in Pennsylvania

Wawa is celebrating "Mare of Easttown Day" on July 10 in Pennsylvania.

“Mare of Easttown” expectedly turned into the buzziest television series of the spring, with cast members Kate Winslet, Julianne Nicholson, and more becoming instant frontrunners to land Emmy nominations later this year. More unexpected is how the HBO crime drama ignited a surge of interest in Wawa, an East Coast chain of convenience stores and gas stations that proved especially popular with the characters in “Mare of Easttown.” Now that “Mare” has wrapped its seven-episode run, Wawa is honoring the series by proclaiming Thursday, June 10 “Mare of Easttown Day” and introducing a brand new “Mare of Easttown Spicy Cheesesteak.” It was only inevitable.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Mare of Easttown Day” will be celebrated at the new Wawa location in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, which is the county where the fictional Easttown is set. The first 100 customers on Thursday will get a “Wawa Delco” t-shirt, and all customers will be treated to free coffee for the entire day. Chester County Detective Christine Bleiler, who served as a police technical adviser on the series, will be on location at the Wawa to order the “Mare” cheesesteak, billed as “a limited edition sandwich that will be sold throughout dozens of Wawas in Delaware County.”

Wawa decided to create an entire “Mare of Easttown Day” to “celebrate the authenticity of the show as it depicts the culture and resilience of a community that stands by one another during good times and bad, and shines a light on everyday heroes who go to great lengths to serve their community.”

THR adds, “Local police and fire officials will also be honored at the event and Wawa will donate money each to the charities of their choice, as well as $10,000 to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.”

With the run of “Mare of Easttown” done, the show heads to the Emmys as one of the strongest contenders in the Best Limited Series race alongside “The Queen’s Gambit,” “WandaVision,” “I May Destroy You,” and more. There are no plans to turn “Mare” into a drama series with a second season, although Winslet has expressed interest in returning to the role.

“I would absolutely love to play Mare again,” Winslet told TVLine following the finale. “I miss her. I really do. It’s the strangest thing. I feel like I’m in mourning. It was an absolutely wonderful role… There’s something very addictive about Mare, because she’s so outrageous and lovable and brilliant and real, you know? I loved playing her.”

All seven episodes of “Mare of Easttown” are now streaming on HBO Max.

