Nathalie Emmanuel: ‘Game of Thrones’ Nudity Created Assumption She’s ‘Open to Do Anything’

Emmanuel says creatives have challenged her to appear nude more often on screen following her "Game of Thrones" role.

Nathalie Emmanuel joined “Game of Thrones” as Missandei in its third season, and her tenure with the series lasted for the remaining seasons and spanned 38 episodes (15 episodes as a recurring cast member and 23 episodes as a series regular). During a recent interview on the “Make It Reign with Josh Smith” podcast, Emmanuel said the series’ infamous nude scenes resulted in additional film and television projects assuming she was comfortable doing any type of nudity on screen.

“When I did ‘Game of Thrones,’ I agreed toward certain nude scenes or nudity within the show,” Emmanuel said (via Insider), “And the perception from other projects, when the role required nudity, that I was just open to do anything because I did it on that one show.”

Emmanuel continued, “I’ve had people challenge me and be like, ‘But this part requires that,’ and I said, ‘That’s fine if you require that in the part; I don’t feel comfortable doing that level of nudity. I will do this amount, you know, I can do this, which I think is necessary for the part.'”

To anyone insisting she agree to more nudity than she is comfortable with, Emmanuel responds: “Well, thank you very much, I appreciate your interest but that’s just not what I feel is necessary for this part and it’s a difference of opinion and creative differences and that’s fine.”

“Nine times out of 10, people are much more solutions-based and want to come to a compromise,” Emmanuel added, noting that most often creatives understand her position on the matter.

Following her fan favorite role on “Game of Thrones,” Emmanuel continued to work in television with a leading role on Mindy Kaling’s “Four Weddings and a Funeral” miniseries for Hulu and a voice role in Netflix’s “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.” The actress joined the blockbuster “Fast and Furious” film franchise during her “Thrones” run with the 2015 release of “Furious 7.” Emmanuel continued with the series in 2017’s “The Fate of the Furious” and the upcoming “F9,” in theaters June 25. Also in the pipeline for Emmanuel’s film career is Netflix’s “Army of Thieves,” a live-action prequel film to Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead.”

