‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 2 Trailer: Mindy Kaling’s Netflix Series Returns in July

“Never Have I Ever,” Mindy Kaling’s coming-of-age comedy, is slated to return to Netflix with its sophomore season on July 15. The streaming service recently unveiled the trailer for the show’s Season 2.

Per Netflix, Season 2 of the coming-of-age comedy will follow Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as she continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships. The Season 2 trailer teases that Devi will face some competition via a new student — “another Indian girl who is prettier, cooler,” Devi exclaims with dismay in the trailer.

“Never Have I Ever” is created and executive produced by Kaling (“The Office”), with Lang Fisher serving as co-creator, executive producer, showrunner and writer. The Universal Television project is also executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner.

The first season of the show, which premiered on Netflix in 2020, marked Kaling’s first series for the streaming service and was Ramakrishnan’s Hollywood debut. Other Season 1 stars included Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Benjamin Norris, Adam Shapiro, and Ramona Young.

“Never Have I Ever” Season 1 received strong reviews from critics, including IndieWire’s Kristen Lopez, who said it was a “must-watch for teen girls” in her grade B review in April 2020.

“Netflix appears to be in the coming-of-age business, so much so that it’s easy to overlook one that doesn’t involve superheroes or overwhelming angst, sex, and drugs,” Lopez said in her review. “This isn’t to shade any show in particular, but to illustrate the mountain ‘Never Have I Ever’ has to climb. The new drama/comedy from co-creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher is the type of teen series aimed at the average teenager whose life might not be filled with orgies, but their problems still make them feel like the entire world is going to implode nonetheless. Effervescent and droll scripts coupled with a vivacious cast of newcomers leads to a series that initially feels haphazard but leans into its awkwardness for an emotionally resonant series you want to see continue.”

Check out the trailer for “Never Have I Ever” Season 2 below:

