Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin Had an Improvised ‘Succession’ Wrestling Match That Never Aired

When "Succession" takes go on for six minutes, anything can happen.

Nicholas Braun joined British GQ for a lengthy profile in advance of the release of his A24 black comedy “Zola” (in theaters June 30), and he revealed a ballsy encounter he had at age 19 with Quentin Tarantino. Braun was coming off a supporting role in the Disney family adventure “Sky High” at the time, which he had extended into a lead role in the 2008 Disney Channel original movie “Minutemen.” Holding an ad for the Disney movie and spotting Tarantino during a flight, Braun made his pitch.

“I was like, ‘Quentin? Mr Tarantino? Hey, I just want to say I’m an actor. I love your films. I hope I get to work with you someday,’” Braun said, adding that he handed Tarantino the release ad for his Disney Channel movie. “He was in the window seat, so I had to lean over a person to give it to him.”s

Chances are low that Tarantino watched “Minutemen.” It’s more likely the director might recognize Braun from his fan-favorite supporting turn on HBO’s Emmy winner “Succession,” which is returning for a third season later this year. Braun told British GQ that one of his favorite things about filming “Succession” is when the cast is given “loose takes,” in which “the camera runs on beyond the scripted lines and improvisation is encouraged.” Braun’s favorite “loose take” example occurred during the filming of the Season 2 finale. The scene finds the Roy family on their yacht debating which member should be sacrificed to help their company survive a publicity disaster.

Related 'The White Lotus' Trailer: Mike White's HBO Tropical Resort Series Readies for Summer Vacation

'Mare of Easttown' Season 2: Kate Winslet 'Would Love' to Return, but Creator Isn't Certain Yet Related How to Watch and Livestream the Tokyo Summer Olympics

2020-2021 Network TV Shows: What's Renewed, What's Canceled, What's in Limbo

GQ reports: “In the cut that made it to air, [Greg and Roman’s] interaction is heated but it peters out as other scalps are offered up. ‘That’s really one of the few moments I get with Roman where we actually look each other in the eye and have a moment,’ [Braun said]. But there were several takes that escalated. In one, Culkin got up, walked round the table and jumped on Braun’s back, knocking him to the floor, and the two of them started wrestling.” “‘That’s kind of the freedom we all get when we’re doing these scenes,” Braun said. “It’s not a one-minute take, it’s a six-minute take, so you can’t leave your headspace and everyone is sort of forced to stay super present for the entirety of the scene.”

HBO has yet to announce an official release date for “Succession” Season 3. Head over to British GQ’s website to read Braun’s profile in its entirety.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.