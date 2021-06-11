‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Trailer: Nicole Kidman Is a Creepy Guru in Star-Studded Hulu Series

Hulu reunites Kidman with creator David E. Kelley for another adaptation of a Liane Moriarty bestseller.

Hulu has released the first official trailer for “Nine Perfect Strangers,” the latest screen adaptation based on a New York Times bestselling book by Liane Moriarty of “Big Little Lies” fame. The series reunites Nicole Kidman with “Lies” writer and executive producer David E. Kelley to skewer a similar wealthy demographic as “Big Little Lies.”

The series, according to the official synopsis, “takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine ‘perfect’ strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.”

The eight-episode series stars Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone, and Manny Jacinto.

As she did on “Big Little Lies,” Kidman serves as executive producer of “Nine Perfect Strangers” alongside that series’ creator David E. Kelley. “Big Little Lies” executive producer Bruna Papandrea is also attached. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth are co-writers and co-showrunners. Kidman, Papandrea, and Kelley also collaborated on the HBO limited series “The Undoing,” the most watched HBO show of 2020. Jonathan Levine directs all eight episodes of the series.

“We live in paradise. Most of us live such comfortable middle-class lives, and so, is it the desire for suffering? And this desire we all have for transformation,” Moriarty told The Guardian in 2018 of her inspiration for the novel. “I can never see an article that says, ‘Just change this one thing about your life and you’ll be transformed forever’ – even though you know when you click on it, it won’t work, I find it irresistible.”

Hulu will premiere the first three episodes of “Nine Perfect Strangers” on August 18, and tgeb release episodes weekly. Check out the first official trailer below.

