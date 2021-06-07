‘No Sudden Move’ Trailer: Don Cheadle and Benicio del Toro Lead Steven Soderbergh’s Mafia Drama

Shot during the pandemic, the director's star-studded crime thriller will premiere at Tribeca before heading to HBO Max in July.

Warner Bros. has released the first official trailer for “No Sudden Move,” a new star-studded crime thriller from Steven Soderbergh. The trailer is premiering ahead of the film’s Tribeca Film Festival world premiere, occurring on June 18 as the festival’s Centerpiece Gala selection. It will debut at one of the festival’s newly conceived outdoor events, with members of the cast on hand at The Battery, one of the festival’s many outdoor venues. From the looks of this trailer, the gritty mafia thriller is full of plenty of mysterious intrigue and familiar faces — perfectly calibrated to woo New York audiences.

The film, shot during the pandemic, stars Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Craig muMs Grant, Julia Fox, Frankie Shaw, and Bill Duke. Set in 1954 Detroit, per an official synopsis, “the story centers on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them — and for what ultimate purpose — weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city.” The script was written by Ed Solomon.

The trailer offers little more in terms of the story, but the stylized camera angles and saturated hues make it look like Soderbergh’s version of a Martin Scorsese film. Cheadle and del Toro appear to be the central movers and shakers, with Culkin serving as a potential foil to their plan. Hamm rolls up looking his “Mad Men” best as some sort of law enforcement, and Seimetz appears to deliver the comedic relief as a panicking hostage. A brief glimpse of Fox confirms she’s basically playing the 1950s version of her “Uncut Gems” breakout role.

“A year ago I was on lockdown in Tribeca, so I never imagined we could return 12 months later with a new movie screening for a live audience in our neighborhood. I’m VERY happy,” said Soderbergh in a statement accompanying news of the premiere.

“No Sudden Move” will debut on HBO Max on July 1. Check out the first official trailer for the film below.

