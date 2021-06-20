‘Nobody’: Script for Potential Sequel to Bob Odenkirk Film Is in the Works

A "Nobody" sequel hasn't been greenlit but Derek Kolstad, who wrote the original film, is already working on a script for a second film.

“Nobody,” the frenetic Bob Odenkirk-led action film that premiered in March, hasn’t been greenlit for a sequel, but that hasn’t stopped Derek Kolstad from beginning to work on a potential follow-up.

Ilya Naishuller, who directed “Nobody,” told JoBlo in a recent interview that Kolstad, who served as screenwriter on the original film, is kicking around ideas for a sequel.

“There’s plenty of stories that can be told in this world, with the character Hutch. I know that Derek (Kolstad, who wrote “Nobody”) has begun work on the sequel,” Naishuller told JoBlo.

There’s been no official word on a “Nobody” sequel, but the film’s fans have reason to be optimistic, given the original film’s critical and commercial success. IndieWire’s Eric Kohn praised the film’s action sequences and humor in his grade B review in March.

“’Nobody’ works in fits and starts, but it’s hard to argue with a movie so eager to please. Bob Odenkirk’s meta-machismo performance sits at the center of this hyper-stylized action ride like an extended cartoon punchline, much like Keanu Reeves has across three ‘John Wick’ movies,” Kohn said in his review. “And ‘Nobody’ essentially functions as a loony expansion pack of that franchise, with a script by ‘John Wick’ co-writer Derek Kolstad built around hard-knuckle showdowns and shoot-em-ups directed by Ilya Naishuller, in his first credit since the similarly high-octane lunacy of the first-person spectacle ‘Hardcore Henry.’ This kind of ham-fisted, ass-kicking filmmaking wraps its bloody violence in air quotes for a breezy 86 minutes, and while it doesn’t exactly linger, there’s plenty of fun here in small doses.”

The movie centers on Hutch (Odenkirk), an assassin-turned family man who sets off a chain of events that force him to face off against a psychopathic Russian crime lord played by Aleksei Serebryakov. The film also stars Connie Nielsen, RZA, Christopher Lloyd, Gage Munroe, Paisely Cadorath, Colin Salmon, and Michael Ironside.

The film marked one Odenkirk’s most action-oriented roles to date. The “Better Call Saul” star’s recent credits include roles in 2019 movies “Long Shot,” “Dolemite Is My Name,” and “Little Women,”

