‘Only Murders in the Building’ Trailer: Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez Sleuth for Hulu

The Hulu comedy follows three true crime-obsessed neighbors who attempt to solve a murder in their building.

Steve Martin and Martin Short have been making comedy magic together for decades, from “Three Amigos” to “Father of the Bride” and their Netflix special “Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life.” Now the longtime pals have a new project in the works with “Only Murders in the Building,” a comedy-mystery limited series heading to Hulu this summer. The series is the duo’s first narrative scripted project together in years. Selena Gomez also stars in the series.

“Only Murders in the Building” follows three strangers “who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.”

The premise is familiar enough, with echoes of “Manhattan Murder Mystery,” “Bored to Death,” and “Women Who Kill.” In such capable comedic hands, this classic whodunnit scenario will surely lead to much amusing mischief and mayhem.

“Only Murders in the Building” was created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, who executive produces along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Jamie Babbitt, “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal. Amy Ryan and Nathan Lane also make appearances.

Hulu will premiere the first episode of “Only Murders in the Building” on August 31, with new episodes released weekly. Check out the first trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.