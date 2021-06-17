Peter Jackson Restored So Much Beatles Footage That ‘Get Back’ Is Now a Six-Hour TV Series

Jackson's documentary was created out of 60 hours of unseen footage and more than 150 hours of unheard audio.

Peter Jackson’s “The Beatles: Get Back” was originally set for a theatrical release in late August, but Disney+ has now announced the documentary is moving to Thanksgiving and expanding into a three-part series. The streamer explained that “because of the wealth of tremendous footage Jackson has reviewed, which he has spent the past three years restoring and editing, ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ will be presented as three separate episodes.” The installments will roll out November 25-27 and be approximately two hours in length each.

Disney previously touted the documentary’s new content as “notable footage of the band at work in the studio, capturing John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as they create their now-classic songs from scratch, laughing, bantering, and playing to the camera.” The documentary also includes rare footage from the band’s final live rooftop performance in 1969.

The official “The Beatles: Get Back” synopsis reads: “The documentary is the story of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr as they plan their first live show in over two years, capturing the writing and rehearsing of 14 new songs, originally intended for release on an accompanying live album. The documentary features — for the first time in its entirety — The Beatles’ last live performance as a group, the unforgettable rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row, as well as other songs and classic compositions featured on the band’s final two albums, ‘Abbey Road’ and ‘Let It Be.'”

Jackson “compiled from over 60 hours of unseen footage shot in January 1969 (by Michael Lindsay-Hogg) and more than 150 hours of unheard audio, all of which has been brilliantly restored,” Disney added. “Jackson is the only person in 50 years to have been given access to these private film archives.”

“As a huge Beatles fan myself, I am absolutely thrilled that Disney+ will be the home for this extraordinary documentary series by the legendary filmmaker Peter Jackson,” said Bob Iger, Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board at The Walt Disney Company, in a statement. “This phenomenal collection of never-before-seen footage offers an unprecedented look at the close camaraderie, genius songwriting, and indelible impact of one of the most iconic and culturally influential bands of all time, and we can’t wait to share ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ with fans around the world.”

Peter Jackson added, “In many respects, Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s remarkable footage captured multiple storylines. The story of friends and of individuals. It is the story of human frailties and of a divine partnership. It is a detailed account of the creative process, with the crafting of iconic songs under pressure, set amid the social climate of early 1969. But it’s not nostalgia — it’s raw, honest, and human. Over six hours, you’ll get to know The Beatles with an intimacy that you never thought possible.”

“The Beatles: Get Back” will be available November 25-27 only on Disney+.

