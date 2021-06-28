Pierce Brosnan: Idris Elba ‘Would Be Magnificent’ Next Bond, Tom Hardy Also a Good Fit for 007

Brosnan said it's "sometimes wearisome" to constantly be asked who should be the next James Bond.

Idris Elba and Tom Hardy have long been fan favorites to take over the role of James Bond following Daniel Craig’s departure from the iconic spy series, and now both actors have gotten an endorsement from 007 actor Pierce Brosnan. While on the press tour for his new Hulu horror movie “False Positive,” Brosnan told People magazine that Elba would be a “magnificent” choice. Elba maintained in April that Bond buzz involving his name is simply rumor and he’s content with his “Luther” franchise instead.

“Idris Elba comes to mind,” Brosnan said. “Idris is such a powerful presence and such a great former voice tensity. He would be magnificent. There’s Tom Hardy out there as well. Tom can really chew the furniture up, just be a ball boy — both men can.”

Brosnan added, “And I think now that Daniel has left such an indelible footprint, they can go in many different ways. But your guess is as good as mine, who’s going to be the next Bond. There’s no other franchise like it. Nothing.”

Despite having some personal picks, Brosnan did mention that constantly being asked who should play the next James Bond “becomes wearisome.” Although the actor added, “You have to get over that and celebrate it as a member of the audience and as a man who has kind of walked that walk and played that part. Bond will live on here.”

Fans of the 007 film franchise have known for awhile now that Craig is stepping away from Bond following “No Time to Die,” the upcoming 007 tentpole set for an October 8 opening after numerous delays because of the pandemic. Speculation on who will take over the Bond role continues to intensify as “No Time to Die” draws closer.

“Daniel was magnificent and he can walk away head up, shoulders back,” Brosnan told People. “He truly left an indelible mark on the franchise. My time and years of doing it, a decade, was one to be cherished and one that is a gift that keeps giving, having played that role.”

Brosnan starred as James Bond from 1995 to 2002. The actor’s most recent film, “False Positive,” is now streaming on Hulu.

