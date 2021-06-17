‘Pig’ Trailer: Nicolas Cage Embarks on a Soul-Searching Mission to Find His Kidnapped Pig

Alex Wolff co-stars in one of the summer movie season's most surprising titles.

Nicolas Cage is a truffle hunter on a mission to find his missing pig in the first trailer for Michael Sarnoski’s “Pig.” The film is being released stateside by Neon and co-stars Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin, and Gretchen Corbett. Cage produced the film alongside Pulse Films, BlockBox Entertainment, Valparaiso Pictures, and Cage’s Saturn Pictures. “Pig” was filmed in fall 2019 but the movie’s release was on an extended hiatus due to the pandemic. Neon is releasing the film this coming July. The script is based on a story by Sarnoski and Vanessa Block, who is also a producer on “Pig.”

The film’s synopsis from Variety reads: “Cage stars as a reclusive truffle hunter in Oregon whose prize hunting pig is kidnapped, forcing him to return to old stomping grounds in Portland and confront his past.”

“What began as a very personal project has transformed into a labor of love for so many talented people,” Sarnoski said in a statement when the project started filming in Oregon. “I’m thrilled for us all to be bringing this strange world to life.”

“Michael’s vision for ‘Pig’ is a true testament of his unique voice as a writer-director, and one that we can’t wait to introduce to audiences across the world,” added producer and Pulse Films chief Thomas Benski. “Having such an incredible cast attached, led by Nicolas Cage and supported by Alex Wolff, speaks directly to the special nature of the story Michael and Vanessa have devised.”

While the plot synopsis of Nicolas Cage searching for his kidnapped pig might lead some moviegoers to think “Pig” is some unconventional riff on the “Taken” franchise, the trailer suggests an experience far different. “Pig” seems to operate more in a character study mode than a thriller, although it certainly has elements of the latter.

“Pig” opens in theaters July 16. Watch the official trailer for the movie in the video below.

