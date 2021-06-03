‘Roadrunner’ Trailer: Anthony Bourdain Doc Promises an Intimate, Unforgettable Trip

"He connected with people not in spite of his flaws, but because of them," says director Morgan Neville.

This month marks the three year anniversary of Anthony Bourdain’s death, which makes the trailer premiere for “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” all the more poignant. Backed by Focus Features and directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, “Roadrunner” promises an intimate exploration of Bourdain’s personal life and professional career. Neville is best known as the director of Best Documentary Feature Oscar winner “20 Feet from Stardom,” “Best of Enemies,” and the Fred Rogers documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

The official “Roadrunner” synopsis from Focus Features reads: “It’s not where you go. It’s what you leave behind. Chef, writer, adventurer, and provocateur Anthony Bourdain lived his life unabashedly. ‘Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain’ is an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon. From Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, this unflinching look at Bourdain reverberates with his presence, in his own voice and in the way he indelibly impacted the world around him”

“Roadrunner” is having its world premiere June 11 at the Tribeca Film Festival. Bourdain was found dead in a French hotel room at age 61 in June 2018. Bourdain’s cause of death was later confirmed to be suicide. Among the chef and television personality’s many accomplishments was the best-selling 2000 book “Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly” and television series such as Food Network’s “A Cook’s Tour,” Travel Channel’s “No Reservations,” and CNN’s “Parts Unknown.”

“Anthony Bourdain did more to help us understand each other than just about anyone in the history of television,” Neville said in a statement back when the documentary was first announced. “He connected with people not in spite of his flaws, but because of them. To have the opportunity to tell his story is humbling. CNN is in the DNA of Tony’s work, and the perfect partners in this journey. I’m thrilled to be re-teaming with Focus Features after our journey on ‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor?'”

Focus Features will release “Roadrunner” in theaters on July 16. Watch the trailer for the documentary in the video below.

