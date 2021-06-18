‘Robotech’ Anime Will Land on Funimation’s Streaming Service in Fall — Exclusive

The cult hit anime series about towering mechas will begin streaming on Funimation in the United States in the fall.

“Robotech,” the seminal Japanese anime about humans piloting massive robotic machines to defend Earth from hostile aliens, will begin streaming on Funimation’s streaming service in the fall.

“Robotech” made its television debut in the United States in 1985. The 85-episode series was adapted from three unrelated anime shows about mechas — “The Super Dimension Fortress Macross,” “Super Dimension Cavalry Southern Cross,” and “Genesis Climber Mospeada” — which were edited to create a story that spans several generations. The series is produced by Harmony Gold and Tatsunoko Productions.

Funimation’s synopsis for the series reads: “Robotech” is told through the eyes of characters caught up in a series of wars that erupts when a mysterious spacecraft crash-lands on Earth. Only through unlocking the secrets of Robotechnology do they have any hope of surviving. The sprawling series helped introduce a generation of western audiences to anime and is full of engaging drama, genuine relationships, and forward-thinking ideas.

“’Robotech’ is a beloved series and an integral part of anime history,” said Mitchel Berger, Funimation Global Group’s senior vice president of commerce. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to engage the original passionate fans from decades ago and also expose a whole new generation to this classic series.”

All 85 “Robotech” episodes will premiere on Funimation in the fall but a specific release date is under wraps.

Funimation has also begun pre-sales for the Robotech home entertainment collector’s edition, which contains all 85 episodes of the series, all remastered for the first time on Blu-ray. The remastering will be faithful to the original DVD box set release and still contain a classic “film grain.” The collector’s edition will also include a Variant Transforming Robotech of the VF-1S, a mecha piloted by series protagonist Roy Fokker, as well as a Variant Action Figure of Roy Fokker in Pilot Uniform Variant Shade of Black, and a series of Robotech-embroidered patches.

“Robotech” has maintained a cult following since premiering in the United States in 1985 and the success of the series inspired various films, comic books, and video games based on the show. The series recently made its debut on the Nintendo Switch via “Robotech: The Macross Saga HD Edition.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.