How ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Kept the Fashion Flowing Despite the Pandemic

The cast and crew of "RuPaul's Drag Race" celebrate a season unlike any other in a new FYC showcase video.

Some say 13 is an unlucky number, but for the amazing queens of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 13 ushered in their biggest and gaudiest season ever.

In an recent Television Academy FYC panel discussion, which you can watch below, the cast and crew from this season got together to discuss everything from best fashion moments to working in the midst of a pandemic. Moderated by Loni Love, the panel kicked off with Season 13 finalists Symone and Gottmik. Gottmik broke new ground on the series as the first trans man to participate on the show. “It feels so surreal,” Gottmik said. “Transitioning, I always wanted to see someone like me on TV and the fact that ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ gave me the opportunity to be that for so many people out there, it’s just so mind-blowing to me.”

Because of the global pandemic the contestants found themselves quarantined and prohibited from touching each other — which was a challenge. Love, who hosted four times during the season, said she felt it allowed her to see the contestants grow and gave everything a more intimate feel.

The second half of the video sees Jamal Sims, the show’s choreographer, judges Michelle Visage, Ross Matthews, and Carson Kressley, as well as RuPaul himself, join in. Sims said that the choreography has evolved over the seasons. Because the contestants are savvier to the show he’s compelled to up his game. “I have to challenge them even harder,” he said.

For RuPaul, he always knew there’d be an audience for drag but had no idea the show would become a global phenomenon with 13 seasons under its belt. Every season, he said, is different but the goal is that all the contestants show elements of their true self while being “born into their newer, higher self.”

Because of current events there was an enhanced sense of gratitude during the filming. “There’s not a person in this building who’s not grateful, and aware, and appreciative of every single moment we’ve had during this filming,” Visage said. “It was a break for us. We were so happy to be able to do it.”

Watch the full panel below:

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” airs on VH1.

