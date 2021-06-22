Sarah Paulson: ‘I Was Underwhelmed’ by ‘AHS: Roanoke’ and Should’ve Told Ryan Murphy No

"I just don't care about this season at all," Paulson said.

Sarah Paulson is more or less the face of Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story” anthology series. The Emmy winner appeared in eight consecutive seasons of the popular FX show before taking a break with the most recent run, “American Horror Story: 1984.” Paulson will be back for “AHS” Season 10, subtitled “Double Feature,” but is there any installment she regrets doing? Yes, it turns out. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Paulson shared some regrets over joining “American Horror Story: Roanoke.”

“I just don’t care about this season at all,” Paulson said. “I know people will get mad at me for saying it, but for me, this was post having played Marcia [in ‘American Crime Story: The People vs. OJ Simpson’] and it was what I went to do right after finishing Marcia. I was so underwhelmed by the whole experience because I felt like I had entered into a new place inside of myself in terms of what I thought possible, in terms of what I might be willing to see if I can do. I felt really kind of trapped by my responsibility and my contractual obligation to do ‘American Horror Story.’

Paulson continued, “As much as it’s my home, and I’ve loved it always, it was the first time I felt like I wish I could have gone to Ryan and said, ‘Please let me sit this one out.'”

“American Horror Story: Roanoke” was the sixth season of the show and earned some of the anthology’s worst reviews. Paulson appeared as three different characters during the season, including a reprisal of second season character Lana Winters. Despite not loving “Roanoke,” Paulson stayed with “American Horror Story” for two more consecutive seasons. The actress told THR she wanted to star in Season 7, “American Horror Story: Cult,” because she “wanted to be there because of what we all went through as a country. I liked the idea that it was mirroring what we were experiencing. Enough time had gone by.”

Paulson’s role in the upcoming “American Horror Story: Double Feature” has yet to be revealed, but she did say her character “has some issues” and a “hair color” that she has “never had in life nor in the show.” The tenth season of “American Horror Story” debuts August 25 on FX.

