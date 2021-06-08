‘Shrink Next Door’ First Footage Reunites Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd for Apple TV+ Dark Comedy

Kathryn Hahn, fresh off her blockbuster "WandaVision" supporting role, rounds out the lead cast.

The first footage from “The Shrink Next Door” has debuted as part of a new Apple TV+ preview trailer touting the streamer’s upcoming film and television projects in 2021 (watch the full video in the embed below). The trailer has a ton of first look footage from new seasons of Apple originals such as “See,” “The Morning Show,” and “Ted Lasso,” but it’s the first footage from the new dark comedy “The Shrink Next Door” that should stir up the most buzz as it reunites “Anchorman” comedians Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd. Throw in Kathryn Hahn, fresh off the blockbuster success of “WandaVision,” and you easily have one of the most anticipated TV series of the year.

Inspired by true events and based on the 2019 podcast of the same name, “The Shrink Next Door” focuses on the bizarre relationship between a psychiatrist to the stars, Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf, and his longterm patient, Martin “Marty” Markowitz. What starts as a normal doctor-patient dynamic slowly turns into the all-too-charming Ike (Rudd) taking over patient Marty’s (Ferrell) life, from moving into Marty’s home to taking over his family business. The show is written by Georgia Pritchett (“Succession,” “Avenue 5”) and directed by Michael Showalter (“The Big Sick”). Showalter and Rudd worked together on the cult classic “Wet Hot American Summer.”

Kathryn Hahn stars in “The Shrink Next Door” as Marty’s sister, one of the only people to put up a fight and stand up against the psychiatrist. In an interview with Vanity Fair last month, Hahn recalled the show’s production and the message she championed to her co-stars before filming started. “Can we just go for it?” the actress told Ferrell, Rudd, and Showalter. “Please, can we just trust and let go and let everything kind of find its way organically?”

Ferrell said that Hahn was “calling to all of us to be free and to take chances,” a mentality he seconded on set. Ferrell went on to call working with Hahn “just a pure delight,” and he commended her for “setting the tone for everyone to explore very quirk of what this series could be.”

“The Shrink Next Door” does not have a release date yet, but it will be coming to Apple TV+ sometime soon. Check out first footage from the series and other upcoming Apple originals in the video below.

