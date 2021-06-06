Issa Rae Set to Voice Spider-Woman for ‘Spider-Man’ Sequel to ‘Into the Spider-Verse’

Rae will be providing the voice for Jessica Drew, otherwise known as one of the earliest Spider-Man spin-off characters, Spider-Woman

Issa Rae is getting ready to move from the world of her popular Showtime series, “Insecure,” and into the animated world of “Spider-Man.” Rae has been tapped to voice Spider-Woman in the upcoming sequel to “Into the Spider-Verse.”

Initially reported via The Hollywood Reporter, Rae will be providing the voice for Jessica Drew, otherwise known as one of the earliest Spider-Man spin-off characters, Spider-Woman. Rae’s name is the first new performer to be attached to the sequel. Both Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld will return as main character Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen, respectively.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller, as well as David Callaham, will be the credited screenwriters with Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson directing. Nothing else is known about the new project with regards to story but that it will continue to show off characters associated with the Spider-Man legacy throughout its comic history.

This also continues to show the growing love for Rae, who has the final season of her HBO series “Insecure” airing this year. She’s also working with Jordan Peele on a psychological thriller, a potential star vehicle for the actress surrounding female identity.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” beat out both “Incredibles 2” and “Isle of Dogs” to win the Best Animated Feature category at the Academy Awards in 2019. It was the first Oscar that Sony Pictures Animation has ever won for a feature film — its only previous victory came for the 2002 short, “The ChubbChubbs!” This was in addition to winning the Annie Award and the Golden Globe for Best Animated Film. It also inspired Barry Jenkins to champion it as “the best Spider-Man film ever.”

IndieWire’s David Ehrlich called the first feature, “the superhero movie we need” in his “B+” review. “An eye-popping and irreverent animated experience from the marvelous comic minds who brought you ’21 Jump Street,’ ‘The LEGO Movie,’ and roughly 75 percent of that misbegotten Han Solo movie, ‘Into the Spider-Verse is somehow both the nerdiest and most inviting superhero film in a long time; every single frame oozes with fan service, and yet the entire project seems optimized for people who were rooting for Thanos to snap the Avengers into oblivion and put us all out of our misery,” Ehrlich wrote.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2” hits theaters October 7, 2022.

