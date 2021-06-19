Screen Talk Live: Studios and Indies Face a Daunting Future, but Here Are Some Signs of Hope

At a live event for the 2021 Tribeca Festival, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson discussed recent debates about the film industry's future and took questions from the audience.

A year ago, the future of moviegoing — and crowded gatherings in general — was a big open question. That remains the case today, but the climate has certainly shifted, as movies are returning to theaters and actual live film festival experiences have crept back into existence. And so has the opportunity for IndieWire’s Screen Talk podcast to hold live editions. This week, hosts Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson gathered in front of an audience on the rooftop of Spring Studios in downtown Manhattan for a special recording of this week’s episode as part of the 2021 Tribeca Festival. The episode gave them a chance to catch up on some stories surrounding new releases, from the box office troubles of “In the Heights” to the lack of theatrical presence for Pixar’s “Luca.” They also discussed the importance of film festivals for smaller films and fielded questions from the audience.

Listen to the full episode below.

