‘Succession’ Producer Eyes the End of HBO Series: ‘Maximum’ Five Seasons, ‘Possibly’ Four

"We’ve got a good end in sight,” said writer and executive producer Georgia Pritchett.

“Succession” fans have been waiting well over a year and counting for the HBO Emmy winner to return for its third season, and now comes word from writer and executive producer Georgia Pritchett that the series might not have much of a life beyond the upcoming batch of new episodes. In an interview with The Times to promote her new memoir, “My Mess Is a Bit of a Life,” Pritchett revealed “Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong is only eyeing one more run after season three.

“I think the maximum would be five seasons, but possibly more like four,” Pritchett said. “We’re at the end of filming season three, so at this point Jesse is saying only one more. But that happens every time. We’ve got a good end in sight.”

Pritchett was brought on to “Succession” by Armstrong after the two worked together on two Armando Iannucci comedy series: HBO’s Emmy winner “Veep” and the BAFTA-nominated “The Thick of It.” Pritchett shared the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series three times thanks to her role as an executive producer on “Veep,” and she won her fourth Emmy as an executive producer on “Succession.” The HBO series took home the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series last year.

As reported by The Times: “Jesse Armstrong wrote the first episode [of ‘Succession’] alone. After that, Pritchett and the other writers worked with him to flesh out the story, talking through every episode, every scene. Whatever the credit on each episode of Succession, everyone’s writing gets tweaked by everyone else. Even during filming the writers go on set to suggest alternative lines to the cast members.”

While the upcoming third season of “Succession” does not yet have a release date, it does have confirmed new cast members in Adrian Brody, Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, and Korean music star Jihae. Lathan is playing Lisa Arthur, a high-profile and well-connected New York lawyer, while Edmond takes on the role of Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven, a senior White House aide. Jihae is starring as a leading public relations consultant. Skarsgård is set for recurring guest role as Lukas Matsson, a confrontational CEO and tech founder. Bordy is playing Josh Aaronson, a billionaire activist investor who becomes pivotal in the battle for the ownership of Waystar.

