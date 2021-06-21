‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Trailer: Jason Sudeikis’ Wholesome Award Winner Returns

After winning a Peabody Award amidst Emmys voting, the second season of the Apple TV+ hit will premiere on July 23.

Apple TV+ has premiered a new trailer for the second season of “Ted Lasso,” the hit sports comedy starring Jason Sudeikis as an American football coach recruited to coach an English Premier League team. (That’s soccer to us American rubes.) The first season was the biggest hit for Apple TV+ since “The Morning Show,” scoring rave reviews and a devoted fan base for its particular spin on the wholesome workplace comedy with a lovable doofus at its heart.

The new trailer arrives on the heels of the announcement that “Ted Lasso” recently won a Peabody Award in entertainment, alongside “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” The award recognizes “the most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and streaming media during 2020.”

As IndieWire’s Ben Travers wrote in his “B+” review of the pilot: “Ted wins you over just like he does everyone else; you can believe his team wants to play better for him because you would, too. Like so many great sports stories before it, ‘Ted Lasso’ thrives on the old adage that it doesn’t matter if you win or lose, but how you play the game. And ‘Ted Lasso’ plays the right way.”

“Ted Lasso” also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed. Sarah Niles joins the cast this season as a sports psychologist who has been brought in to work with AFC Richmond.

It remains to be seen whether the first season will be an Emmys contender. As early as April, Travers singled out “Ted Lasso” as a clear frontrunner in the comedy categories, especially singling out Sudeikis’ performance. “Jason Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence’s Apple TV+ comedy just keeps growing its legion of fans. Reviews are strong, its messages are timely, and the tech giant will undoubtedly be putting together an aggressive campaign to make sure as many voters as possible consider the well-liked comedy,” he wrote.

“Ted Lasso” will return for Season 2 on Friday, July 23, 2021 on Apple TV+. The 12-episode second season will premiere with two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. Check out the new trailer below.

