‘The Morning Show’ Season 2 Trailer: Aniston, Witherspoon Return for Apple Emmy Winner

Julianna Margulies and Hasan Minhaj are two of the new cast members joining the Apple series in Season 2.

Apple has announced its flagship drama series “The Morning Show” will return for a 10-episode new season this September with a first look teaser trailer promising plenty of drama to come. The series, led by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, won Apple its first major award wins at the Emmys, SAG Awards, and Critics Choice Awards. Can the upcoming second season continue to deliver the awards season goods for Apple?

The official synopsis for “The Morning Show” Season 2 from Apple reads: “Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two finds the Morning Show team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley’s (Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.”

Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, “The Morning Show” Season 2 will feature returning actors Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, and Tom Irwin. Joining the cast for the new season are Greta Lee as Stella Bak, a tech world wunderkind who has joined the UBA executive team; Ruairi O’Connor as Ty Fitzgerald, a smart and charismatic YouTube star; Hasan Minhaj as Eric Nomani, a new member of the “Morning Show” team; Holland Taylor as Cybil Richards, the savvy chairwoman of the UBA board; Tara Karsian as Gayle Berman, a news producer; Valeria Golino as Paola xxx, a documentary filmmaker; and Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson, a UBA news anchor.

Crudup’s performance as Corey Ellison in the first season of “The Morning Show” won the Emmy Award and the Critics Choice Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor. The series also picked up major Emmy nominations for Actor in a Drama Series (Carell), Actress in a Drama Series (Aniston), and a second Supporting Actor nomination for Mark Duplass. Aniston’s performance as Alex Levy won her the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. “The Morning Show” also received nominations from the Television Critics Association for Outstanding New Program and a TV Choice Award for Best New Drama.

“The Morning Show” will return for its second season on Friday, September 17 on Apple TV+. The 10-episode second season will premiere with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly each Friday. Watch the first trailer for the new season in the video below.

