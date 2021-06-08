‘The Sandman’ Behind-the-Scenes Footage Introduces Neil Gaiman’s Ambitious Netflix Series Adaptation

Neil Gaiman, who created the original "The Sandman" comic, said that walking around Netflix's set was like being inside his own dream.

Netflix’s television adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” comic is continuing to progress. The streaming service unveiled new behind-the-scene footage of the upcoming series on Tuesday.

Netflix’s logline for the dark fantasy show reads: “A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, “The Sandman” follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.”

“Our art department, our set decorators, our production designers, they are wizards,” Gaiman said in the behind-the-scenes video. “They are absolute magicians and to see what they’ve conjured here, it’s like walking around inside your own dream. This is ‘Sandman’ being made for people who love ‘Sandman’ by people who love ‘Sandman.'”

“The Sandman” is executive produced by Allan Heinberg (“Wonder Woman,” “Grey’s Anatomy”), who also serves as showrunner. David S. Goyer (“Batman Begins,” “The Dark Knight,” “Terminator: Dark Fate,” “Foundation) serves as an executive producer. Heinberg and Goyer co-wrote the series along with Gaiman, who is also an executive producer. Netflix has not announced a release date for “The Sandman,” which is produced by Warner Bros. Television.

Netflix and Gaiman unveiled a handful of cast members last month, including Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death and Mason Alexander Park as Desire. Death is billed as the “wiser, nicer, and much more sensible sister” of the series’ protagonist, Tom Sturridge’s Dream of the Endless/Morpheus, while Desire is “Dream’s sibling and everything you want, whatever you want, and whoever you are.”

Though several film and television adaptations of “The Sandman” have gone through various stages of development over the years, Netflix’s series will mark the first successful adaptation of the comic. The upcoming series is part of Netflix’s continued foray into comic book adaptations. The streamer recently released and then canceled an adaptation of “Jupiter’s Legacy,” which received poor reviews from critics, including IndieWire’s Ben Travers. Netflix also is home to “The Umbrella Academy,” which has been renewed for a third season.

As for “The Sandman,” the series was slated to enter production last year before the coronavirus pandemic forced a delay. More recently, Gaiman pushed back against social media criticisms regarding casting for the series.

Check out the behind-the-scene footage for “The Sandman” below:

