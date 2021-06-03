‘The White Lotus’ Trailer: Mike White’s HBO Tropical Resort Series Readies for Summer Vacation

Mike White's upcoming comedy series will premiere on HBO in July.

“The White Lotus,” Mike White’s highly-anticipated return to television, is set to premiere on HBO on July 11. HBO has described the series as a social satire set at an exclusive tropical resort that will follow the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week. “The White Lotus” cast includes Murray Bartlett (HBO’s “Looking”), Connie Britton (“Nashville”), Jennifer Coolidge (“2 Broke Girls”), Alexandra Daddario (HBO’s “True Detective”), Fred Hechinger (“Eighth Grade”), Jake Lacy (HBO’s “Girls”), Brittany O’Grady (“Little Voice”), Natasha Rothwell (HBO’s “Insecure”), Sydney Sweeney (HBO’s “Euphoria”), and Steve Zahn (HBO’s “Treme”).

“The White Lotus” is created, written, and directed by White, who also serves as an executive producer alongside David Bernad (HBO’s “Enlightened” and “7 Days in Hell”) and Nick Hall (HBO’s “We Are Who We Are”). The series is co-executive produced by Mark Kamine. White previously created “Enlightened” for HBO; the comedy series was critically acclaimed and ran for two seasons from 2011 to 2013 before being cancelled due to low ratings.

HBO announced that production on the series began in Hawaii in October 2020. “Mike is an unparalleled talent whose groundbreaking work has transformed both the film and TV space,” Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming, said in a statement last year. “We couldn’t be happier to collaborate with him again on yet another hilarious and perceptive piece that exposes the complexities of life and humanity itself.”

White has recently worked on the writing scripts for the films “Beatriz at Dinner,” “The Emoji Movie,” “Pitch Perfect 3,” and the most recent Disney+ feature “The One and Only Ivan.” He also contributed to the “School of Rock” TV series that ran from 2016 to 2018.

“It’s beyond exciting to return to HBO with this project and such an incredible cast,” White said in a statement last year. “I am very grateful to everyone who has made it possible for us to bring our little bubble to Hawaii, a place I am proud to think of as a second home.”

Check out the trailer for “The White Lotus” below.

Welcome to The White Lotus Resort & Spa. Your vacation begins July 11 on @hbomax. #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/vDKQiEAxgX — HBO (@HBO) June 3, 2021

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.