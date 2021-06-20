Tom Spezialy to Serve as Showrunner on Marvel’s ‘Silk’ Series — Report

The executive producer of HBO's acclaimed "Watchman" will serve as showrunner on the upcoming live-action Marvel show.

Tom Spezialy executive produced HBO’s “Watchmen,” one of the most acclaimed superhero television shows in recent memory. Now, he’s setting his sights on a Marvel character via “Silk,” Sony Television Pictures’ upcoming live-action series based on the Spider-Man character.

Deadline recently reported that Spezialy, whose credits also include “The Leftovers” and “Castle Rock,” has signed an overall deal with Amazon Studios. Part of that deal reportedly includes Spezialy serving as an executive producer and showrunner for “Silk,” which hails from Sony Pictures Television. The series is reportedly headed to Amazon Prime Video, which would make “Silk” one of the only upcoming Marvel-branded shows to not premiere on Disney+.

Spezialy will reportedly executive produce alongside Laureen Moon (“Atypical”), who wrote the “Silk” television adaptation, which is based on the Korean-American comic book superhero who is closely associated with Spider-Man. The series is also backed by veterans of recent Spider-Man adaptations: Deadline reported that “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller will executive produce “Silk” alongside “Spider-Man” franchise producer Amy Pascal.

Most details about “Silk,” including casting information, episode counts and lengths, and a release date, are under wraps. Reports of a “Silk” adaptation first surfaced in 2018; at the time, reports suggested that the project would be a film.

“Silk” is one of several “Spider-Man” projects in the works. Marvel Cinematic Universe entry “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” is slated to premiere in 2022, while Sony is preparing to release the Tom Hardyt-led “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” in September. Though the Spider-Man character has become a Marvel Cinematic Universe mainstay, the “Spider-Man” franchise is owned by Sony, and the relationship between the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s incarnations of Spider-Man characters and Sony’s wordy (but expanding) Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters is hazy at best.

As for Spezialy, he won an Emmy last year for “Outstanding Limited Series – 2020” due to his work on HBO’s “Watchmen.” He has writing credits on a variety of other projects, including the upcoming “Lake Success,” as well as series such as “Umutsuz Ev Kadinlari,” “Manhattan,” “Zero Hour,” “Chaos,” “Human Target,” “Reaper,” “The District,” and “Desperate Housewives.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.