Tribeca Festival Unveils 2021 Jury Award Winners

"The Novice," "Brighton 4th," and "Ascension" took top honors in the competition sections.

The 20th annual Tribeca Festival has announced the winners in the competition categories at this year’s awards ceremony out of Spring Studios in New York City. Awards were given in the following competition categories: U.S. Narrative, International Narrative, Documentary; Short Films, Immersive, the Nora Ephron Award, and the first-ever Podcast and Games categories. For the first time ever, Italian eyewear brand Persol presented the award to the 2021 Best Actor, U.S. Narrative, recipient.

The Festival, which had the honor of welcoming back in-person audiences, concludes on June 20.

The top honors in feature films went to “The Novice,” “Brighton 4th,” and “Ascension.”

Chanel James and Taylor Garron won the Nora Ephron Award and a $25,000 prize for “As of Yet.” The award, created nine years ago, honors a female writer or director embodying the late filmmaker.

“It’s been a challenging time for filmmakers, storytellers, and actors, and we’re so proud to honor the perseverance and dedication many of them displayed while working through the many obstacles that arose as a result of COVID-19,” said Cara Cusumano, Tribeca festival director, in a statement shared with press. “Each of these recipients truly embody the spirit of our creative community.”

A special Virtual Award Winner Screenings series will be available for U.S. audiences via Tribeca at Home on Saturday, June 19 and Sunday, June 20. Tickets can be purchased at tribecafilm.com/festival/tickets.

Audience award winners will be announced next week.

The winners, awards, and comments from the jury who selected the recipients are as follows:

U.S. NARRATIVE COMPETITION

The Jurors for the 2021 U.S. Narrative Competition were Ana Lily Amirpour, Derek Cianfrance, Bryan Cranston, and Erica Huggins.

The Founders Award for Best U.S. Narrative Feature Film: “The Novice,” directed and written by Lauren Hadaway. Produced by Ryan Hawkins, Kari Hollend, Steven Sims, Zack Zucker.

Art Award: Meghan Boody’s “Opening Night,” 2019 C Print Face Mounted to Mat Plexiglass and Back Mounted to White Plexiglass ⅖

Best Actress in a U.S. Narrative Feature Film: Isabelle Furman, “The Novice,” directed and written by Lauren Hadaway. Produced by Ryan Hawkins, Kari Hollend, Steven Sims, Zack Zucker.

Best Actor in a U.S. Narrative Feature Film: Matthew Leone, “God’s Waiting Room,” directed and written by Tyler Riggs. Produced by Tyler Riggs, Suvi Riggs.

Best Cinematography in a U.S. Narrative Feature Film: Todd Martin, “The Novice,” directed and written by Lauren Hadaway. Produced by Ryan Hawkins, Kari Hollend, Steven Sims, Zack Zucker.

Best Screenplay in a U.S. Narrative Feature Film: Hannah Marks, “Mark, Mary, and Some Other People,” directed and written by Hannah Marks. Produced by Hannah Marks, Pete Williams, Jon Lullo, Brendan Walter, Jonathan Duffy, Kelly Williams, Stephen Braun.

INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE COMPETITION

The Jurors for the 2021 International Narrative Competition were Lesli Klainberg, Melissa Leo, Delroy Lindo, Alexander Payne, and Peter Scarlet.

Best International Narrative Feature Film: “Brighton 4th,” directed by Levan Koguashvili, written by Boris Frumin, Levan Koguashvili. Produced by Irakli Rodonaya, Olena Yershova, Michel Merkt, Kateryna Merkt.

Art Award: Gus Van Sant’s “Devil in Hell,” 2021 Encaustic on Paper

Best Actress in an International Narrative Feature Film: Bassant Ahmed & Basmala Elghaiesh, “Souad,” directed by Ayten Amin, written by Mahmoud Ezzat, Ayten Amin. Produced by Sameh Awad.

Best Actor in an International Narrative Feature Film: Levan Tediashvili, “Brighton 4th,” directed by Levan Koguashvili, written by Boris Frumin, Levan Koguashvili. Produced by Irakli Rodonaya, Olena Yershova, Michel Merkt, Kateryna Merkt.

Best Cinematography in an International Narrative Feature Film: Elisabeth Vogler, “Roaring 20’s,” directed by Elisabeth Vogler, written by François Mark, Elisabeth Vogler, Noémie Schmidt, Joris Avodo. Produced by Laurent Rochette.

Best Screenplay in an International Narrative Feature Film: Boris Frumin, “Brighton 4th,” directed by Levan Koguashvili, written by Boris Frumin, Levan Koguashvili. Produced by Irakli Rodonaya, Olena Yershova, Michel Merkt, Kateryna Merkt.

The Jurors for the Best New Narrative Director Competition were Aya Cash, Sanaa Lathan, and Chris Weitz.

Best New Narrative Director: Nana Mensah, “Queen of Glory,” directed and written by Nana Mensah. Produced by Jamund Washington, Kelley Robins Hicks, Baff Akoto, Nana Mensah, Anya Migdal.

Art Award: Will Ryman’s “Flag,” 2021 Wood, Foam, Paint

DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

The Jurors for the 2021 Best New Documentary Feature Competition were Kirby Dick, Matt Tyrnauer, and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi.

Best Documentary Feature: “Ascension,” directed by Jessica Kingdon. Produced by Kira Simon-Kennedy, Jessica Kingdon, Nathan Truesdell.

Art Award: Clifford Ross’s “Waterline VI,” 2020 Pigment Ink on Rag Paper

Best Editing, Documentary Feature: Shannon Swan, “The Kids,” directed by Eddie Martin. Produced by Shannon Swan.

Best Cinematography, Documentary Feature: Bing Liu & Joshua Altman, “All These Sons,” directed by Bing Liu, Joshua Altman. Produced by Zak Piper, Kelsey Carr, Bing Liu, Joshua Altman.

The Jurors for the Documentary Director Competition were Iyabo Boyd, Sabrina Schmidt Gordon, and Omar Metwally.

The 2021 Albert Maysles Award for Best New Documentary Director: Jessica Kingdon, “Ascension,” directed by Jessica Kingdon. Produced by Kira Simon-Kennedy, Jessica Kingdon, Nathan Truesdell.

Art Award: Jeff Chie-Hsing Liao’s “View from Tribeca,” 2018 Archival Ink Print

THE NORA EPHRON AWARD

The Jurors for the Nora Ephron award were Patricia Arquette, Mollye Asher, Leslie Dixon, Judith Godreche, and Sharon Stone.

The 2021 Nora Ephron Award: Chanel James & Taylor Garron, “As of Yet,” directed by Chanel James, Taylor Garron. Produced by Ashley Edouard, Taylor Garron.

Art Award: Sheila Berger’s In Between, 2014 Pencil on Paper

SHORT CATEGORIES

The Jurors for the 2021 Narrative Short Competition were Justin Bartha, Elegance Bratton, Margaret Cho, Hari Nef, and Sheila Nevins.

Best Narrative Short Award: Rongfei Guo, “Girl With a Thermal Gun,” directed and written by Rongfei Guo. Produced by Du Yating.

Art Award: Stephen Hannock’s “Art Museums Take a Breath,” 2021 Charcoal and Chalk on pape

Special Jury Mention: “Leylak”

Best Animated Short Award: Reza Riahi, Navozande, “The Musician,” directed and written by Reza Riahi. Produced by Eleanor Coleman, Stéphanie Carreras, Philippe Pujo.

Art Award: Curtis Kulig’s “A Stern Foe of Snobbishness,” 2020 Oil on Canvas

The Jurors for the 2021 Short Documentary and Student Visionary Competition section were Rashid Johnson, Tig Notaro, and Adria Petty.

Short Documentary Award: Ryan White, “Coded,” directed by Ryan White. Produced by Christopher Leggett, Jessica Hargrave, Conor Fetting-Smith, Rafael Marmor, Marc Gilbar.

Art Award: Laurie Simmons’ “How We See/Ajak” (Violet), 2015

The 2021 Student Visionary Award: Robert Brogden, “Six Nights,” directed and written by Robert Brogden. Produced by Robert Brogden, Kelley Zincone, Izrael Lopez.

Art Award: Deborah Kass’s “Being Alive,” 2021 Medium: 9-color Silkscreen and Color Blend on 2-ply Museum Board

PODCAST AWARD

The Jurors for the 2021 Best Podcast Non-Fiction Award were N’Jeri Eaton, Rachel Ghiazza, and Latie Nasser.

Podcast Non-Fiction Award: “House of Pod and Wild Bird Trust,” “Guardians of the River”

The Jurors for the 2021 Best Podcast Fiction Award were Neil Drumming, Lauren Shippen, and Mimi O’Donnell.

Podcast Fiction Award: James Kim and Brooke Iskra, Vermont Ave.

Special Jury Mention: Brooklyn Santa

TRIBECA X AWARD

The Jurors for the Tribeca X Award were Justine Armour Justine, David Bornoff, Morgan Cooper, Senain Kheshgi, and Emily Oberman.

Tribeca X Award: Best Feature: “Dear Santa,” Director: Dana Nachman; Brand: The United States Postal Service

Tribeca X Award: Best Episodic: “Black Owned,” Director: Rodney Lucas; Brand: Square

Tribeca X Award: Best Short: “Chinese New Year-Nian,” Director: Lulu Wang; Brand: Apple

Tribeca X Immersive Award: “Current,” Creator: Annie Saunders; Brand: Brookfield Properties

GAMES:

The Jurors for Games were Elijah Wood, Neill Blomkamp, Tanya DePass, Jen Zee, and Reggie Fils-Aimé.

The 2021 Games Award: “Norco,” from Geography of Robots, published by Raw Fury

IMMERSIVE COMPETITION CATEGORIES

The Jurors for the 2021 Best Immersive Narrative Competition were Warrington Hudlin, Laura Mingail, and Jake Sally.

Best Immersive Narrative Competition Award: Michèle Stephenson, Joe Brewster, Yasmin Elayat, The Changing Same: Episode 1

The Jurors for the 2021 Best Creative Nonfiction Competition section were Diliana Alexander, Jimmy Chang, and Gabo Arora.

Best Creative Nonfiction Competition: Annie Saunders, “Current”

Storyscapes Award: Felix Gaedtke, Gayatri Parameswaran, “Kusunda”

