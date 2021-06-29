Vin Diesel Eyes More Oscar Winners for ‘Fast and Furious’ Finale: Michael Caine and Rita Moreno

Moreno is already on record loving the idea of playing the grandmother of Diesel's character, Dominic Toretto.

It’s not unprecedented for Oscar-winning talent to set up shop with “The Fast and the Furious” movie franchise. Just ask Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren, both of whom have now starred in at least two or more “Fast” entries. Now comes word that series star and producer Vin Diesel has two more Oscar winners on his wish list for the “Fast” finale, which will be split into two films “Kill Bill” style. The finale will bring the total number of “Fast” movies to eleven. Who does Diesel have on his list? Rita Moreno, for starters.

As reported by Variety: “With a planned 10th and 11th film in the works, [director Justin] Lin says he and Diesel have been plotting future storylines for years, but admits that ‘We’ve been talking a lot about Mrs. Toretto, from the very beginning of [me] coming back for ‘F9’. So, I feel like there’s gonna be a time and place to be able to reveal that.’ Diesel confirmed the storyline discussion, saying that the plot point has ‘come up in so many story meetings for ‘Fast 10.’ Diesel says ‘before we get to Mother Toretto, we will get to Abuela. And the person that I’m so excited to talk about that role is Rita Moreno.'”

Diesel won’t have to do any convincing to lure Moreno to the “Fast” franchise. The “West Side Story” Oscar winner told Variety, “I’m waiting for his call. I think it’s a fabulous idea. I hope he puts me in black leather.” A role in the “Fast” franchise would bring Moreno to the world of supersized Hollywood action tentpoles for the first time.

As for the second Oscar winner on the “Fast” finale wish list, that would be two-time Academy Award recipient Michael Caine. Having starred in Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy, Caine is no stranger to the studio tentpole world. In an interview with The New York Times, Mirren let it slip that Diesel wanted Caine to play her character’s husband, aka the patriarch of the Shaw family. Given “F9” ends with Han (Sung Kang) confronting Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), it would appear there will be a lot of Shaw drama to come in the “Fast” finale.

“I don’t know if I’m allowed to say but apparently Vin had the idea of Michael Caine,” Mirren said. “I mean, wouldn’t that be fantastic? That would be just so cool and absolutely perfect. So we’ll see.”

“F9” marked Mirren’s third appearance as Magdalene “Queenie” Shaw, but it was the first movie to let the Oscar winner drive a car in an action sequence. Mirren shot the scene in “three or four days.”

“Of course there was all the brilliant stunt driving that is obviously done by experienced drivers,” Mirren told The Times. “I’m a big supporter, incidentally, of stunt people being given an Oscar. I think there should be a category for it because stunt people’s contribution to so many films nowadays is so huge and extraordinary.”

“F9” is now playing in theaters nationwide.

